NBA Trade Rumours: Lakers Rumoured To Be Open To Kyle Kuzma - Ben Simmons Trade

Basketball News

NBA Trade Rumours: Kyle Kuzma is reportedly close to an exit from the Lakers franchise. Ben Simmons could make the switch from 76ers to Lakers. Read more.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
NBA Trade Rumours

Kyle Kuzma put in a decent performance for the LA Lakers as they beat the Detroit Pistons by a 106 - 99 margin. The Lakers will be happy with their position in the Western Conference table as they gear up for a potential playoff game in the coming months. The recent set of NBA trade rumours have hinted at a potential swap deal between Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers involving Kyle Kuzma and Ben Simmons.

Kyle Kuzma responds to growing Lakers exit rumours

NBA Trade Rumours: Kyle Kuzma rumoured to be wanted by multiple franchises

LA Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers are currently at the top of the NBA table in their respective conference standings. Obviously, they will be preparing to be in the best possible shape for potential playoff games. As a result, several NBA trade rumours have surfaced for players from both teams. Kyle Kuzma, who is with the Lakers since 2017, is touted to be involved in a trade deal for Ben Simmons from the Philly 76ers. Ben Simmons could be a potential trade deal that could stand to benefit both teams for various purposes. In addition to that, even the Sacramento Kings have inquired about the situation surrounding Kyle Kuzma.

Kyle Kuzma dubbed 'The Real Slim Shady' by Lakers' fans;player laughs it off

Published:
