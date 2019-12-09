The Debate
NBA Trade Rumours: Knicks Could Target DeMar DeRozan And Kevin Love Among Others

Basketball News

NBA Trade Rumours: New York Knicks are reportedly targeting big names like DeMar DeRozan and Kevin Love from the national league in the upcoming trade window.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
NBA Trade Rumours

We are almost a week away from this year’s trade window. After December 15, players who signed as free agents earlier this season will be free to move franchises. At such a crucial stage in the season, the New York Knicks are rumoured to be in the mix to target some star names in the upcoming trade window.

New York Knicks suffer narrow loss to Indiana Pacers

NBA Trade Rumours: The New York Knicks are on the hunt for some star signings

The Knicks have been underperforming in the NBA league all season. Their most recent outing in the league ended with a one-point loss against Indiana Pacers. Knicks team president Steve Mills and GM Scott Perry had earlier stated that they wouldn't trade future first-round picks in any transaction. As per reports from Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks are rumoured to be in the mix for some big names in the league such as DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Love and Dennis Schroder. Indeed, it might be too late for the Knicks to turn things around this season but a star signing would help them bring in some quality players this summer. The sacking of Knicks coach David Fizdale has put the New York franchise in a compromising position. Which NBA star do you see in the New York Knicks jersey in the coming months?

