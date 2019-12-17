The Debate
NBA Trade Rumours: Will Raptors Bid For Giannis Antetokounmpo In 2021?

Basketball News

NBA Trade Rumours: Milwaukee Bucks' superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is being lined up for a potential move to Toronto Raptors in 2021 when he is a free agent.

NBA Trade Rumours

In the latest set of NBA trade rumours, Milwaukee Bucks' superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has been linked with a move to 2018-19 NBA champions - Toronto Raptors. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been in stunning form in the ongoing NBA season and is among the top contenders to bag the MVP award this year. Could the 'Greek Freak' be seduced into moving to the Raptors when he becomes a free agent in 2021?

NBA Trade Rumours: Giannis Antetokounmpo was on fire against the Mavs on Monday night

NBA Trade Rumours: Giannis Antetokounmpo could move to Raptors in 2021

Giannis Antetokounmpo failed to prevent a loss as the Bucks ended their winning streak in the NBA against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night. However, NBA trade rumours suggested that Giannis Antetokounmpo could be on Toronto Raptors' radar when he turns a free agent in 2021.  As per a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Giannis Antetokounmpo could join Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Marc Gasol in Toronto two years later. The report further states that the Raptors will face major competition from all the top NBA franchises to land the 'Greek Freak' from the Milwaukee Bucks.

NBA Trade Rumours: Giannis Antetokounmpo continues pre-match tradition with brother

