NBA Trade Rumours: Will Raptors Bid For Giannis Antetokounmpo In 2021?

In the latest set of NBA trade rumours, Milwaukee Bucks' superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has been linked with a move to 2018-19 NBA champions - Toronto Raptors. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been in stunning form in the ongoing NBA season and is among the top contenders to bag the MVP award this year. Could the 'Greek Freak' be seduced into moving to the Raptors when he becomes a free agent in 2021?

Also Read | WATCH | Antoine Griezmann takes on NBA legend Steve Nash in an epic HORSE basketball

NBA Trade Rumours: Giannis Antetokounmpo was on fire against the Mavs on Monday night

The Milwaukee Bucks had their 18-game winning streak snapped by the @dallasmavs tonight.



In the loss, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 48 points, the most ever in a loss ending a player's team's (single season) winning streak of 15+ games. Steve Nash had 42 in such a loss in 2006-07. pic.twitter.com/CLBICH3krz — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 17, 2019

Also Read | Shaquille O'Neal shares his ROFL moment with Stevie Wonder on NBA TNT

NBA Trade Rumours: Giannis Antetokounmpo could move to Raptors in 2021

Giannis Antetokounmpo failed to prevent a loss as the Bucks ended their winning streak in the NBA against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night. However, NBA trade rumours suggested that Giannis Antetokounmpo could be on Toronto Raptors' radar when he turns a free agent in 2021. As per a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Giannis Antetokounmpo could join Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Marc Gasol in Toronto two years later. The report further states that the Raptors will face major competition from all the top NBA franchises to land the 'Greek Freak' from the Milwaukee Bucks.

That is until he leaves like Kareem and plays for the Toronto Raptors the rest of his career #WeTheNorth https://t.co/etj39QbMQv pic.twitter.com/JuyLqn2jXL — Nate 🇨🇦 (@NBordzy) December 16, 2019

Also Read | Luka Doncic stuns fans, greets crowd in fluent Spanish ahead of Pistons clash

Also Read | D'Angelo Russell declined bumper $100 million, 4-year deal with Lakers: Report

NBA Trade Rumours: Giannis Antetokounmpo continues pre-match tradition with brother

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues hilarious WWE routine, brother Thanasis joins in the fun https://t.co/rKN620YoOw — Republic (@republic) December 17, 2019

Also Read | Luka Doncic is better than what LeBron James was at the age of 20, claims analyst