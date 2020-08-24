Luka Doncic Is The GOAT: NBA World Heaps Praise On Mavs Star's Game-winner Vs Clippers

Following his triple-double performance and the game-winning OT three-pointer, Luka Doncic was the highlight of NBA Twitter on Sunday (Monday IST). The Los Angeles Clippers had a one-point lead over the Dallas Mavericks with 3.7 seconds left in overtime. This is when Doncic decided to shoot the game-winning three-pointer, a shot that was celebrated in wild fashion by his teammates post-game.

Mavs vs Clippers highlights: Luka Doncic game-winner leads Mavs to Game 4 victory vs Clippers

The Mavericks were trailing by 21 at one point during the game, but went on to dominate the second half, pushing the Playoffs Round 1 Game 4 to overtime and levelling the series 2-2. The Mavericks last won Game 2, where Doncic scored 28 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists. During this game, the 21-year-old Slovenian scored 43 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists in 46 minutes – his second straight playoffs triple-double.

In a postgame interview, Doncic described it as "one of the best feelings" he has ever had as a player. He spoke about the Clippers and Mavericks playoffs series, stating that no one should be here if they do no believe. "We've believed from the beginning, and now we're tied 2-2," Doncic added. Before Game 4, Doncic's status was not confirmed after he sprained his ankle in Game 3. However, Doncic made it to the starting lineup with Kristaps Prozingis being ruled out with right knee soreness. The Mavericks and Clippers will next face each other on Tuesday, August 25, 9:00 PM EST (Wednesday, August 26, 6:30 AM IST).

While the Mavericks celebrated Doncic's win with the celebratory water soaking in the locker room, fans and NBA stars took to Twitter to heap praise on Doncic's game-winner. Doncic fans dubbed him the 'GOAT' while celebrating the team tying the series 2-2. NBA icons like LeBron James, Steph Curry and Trae Young were also left in awe of Doncic's shot on Twitter.

Mavs vs Clippers highlights: NBA world reacts to Luka Doncic game-winner

Big dawg — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) August 23, 2020

BANG BANG!! In my *Mike Breen voice — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 23, 2020

Sheesh. Step back to freedom — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) August 23, 2020

Gonna state the obvious here but damn...LUKA IS A BONAFIDE SUPERSTAR!!! — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) August 23, 2020

Invest in a step back!! — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) August 23, 2020

Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points for the Clippers, while Lou Williams posted a team-high 36 points off the bench. With Porzingis sidelined, Trey Burke and Tim Hardaway Jr scored 25 and 21 points respectively for the Mavericks. Paul George, on the other hand, struggled to shoot as he went 3-of-14 from the field and finished with 9 points while shooting 29% in the Round 1 series. While talking to the reporters, Paul George agreed that if he made shots, the series would be different. "Give them credit, they're playing well. Luka's playing phenomenal, " Goerge added. Doncic, who has been breaking records this entire season, has now joined Charles Barkley and Oscar Robertson as the only players to have scored a 40-15-10 during a playoff game.

Players to score 40+ in a playoff game and win it with a buzzer-beater (per @bball_ref):

Michael Jordan

LeBron James

Kawhi Leonard

Damian Lillard

And now Luka Doncic. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) August 23, 2020

(Image credits: AP)