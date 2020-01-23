The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Zion Williamson Hits Four 3-pointers In 3 Mins, More Than Ben Simmons Has In Entire Career

Basketball News

NBA debutant Zion Williamson scored four three-pointers in the last quarter as Twitter users drew comparisons with Philadelphia 76ers star - Ben Simmons.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson made his long-awaited NBA debut for the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. Zion Williamson impressed the home crowd at the Smoothie King Center with his dominant display on the court and some impressive shot selection. Attentive basketball fans noticed an interesting stat on the youngster's debut with regards to his stunning display in the last quarter against San Antonio Spurs. 

Also Read | LaVar Ball wants all 3 of his sons to play for New York Knicks under Mark Jackson

Also Read | James Harden stays on court to practice shooting after poor game against Thunder

Zion Williamson is just 19 years old and already did this

Also Read | Delonte West in horrible shape after gun altercation in Washington; players offer

Twitteratti compare Zion Williamson's stunning stat to 76ers' Ben Simmons

Also Read | NBA trade rumours: Lakers lining up potential trade deal for Derrick Rose?

Zion Williamson has established himself as a household name after playing just one game in the NBA. Twitteratti were quick to point out that Zion Williamon's three-pointer tally from just one game is better than Ben Simmons' entire career tally for the same stat. Zion Williamson scored 17 straight points in the fourth quarter and hit four three-pointers. Zion Williamson finished with 22 points and 7 rebounds in 18 minutes. Is it too early to claim that Zion Williamson is an NBA MVP for next season?

Make no mistake, Philly star - Ben Simmons - ain't a rookie

Also Read | Snoop Dogg rants against Luka Doncic, says he's NOT the best 20-year-old in NBA history

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NAIDU: 'DECENTRALISE DVPT NOT OFC'
JDU MLA SLAMS NITISH KUMAR,
RAJ THACKERAY'S SON JOINS POLITICS
KAPIL MISHRA ON DELHI ASSEMBLY POLL
FIR AGAINST AZHAR, HE RETALIATES
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA