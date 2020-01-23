Zion Williamson Hits Four 3-pointers In 3 Mins, More Than Ben Simmons Has In Entire Career

Zion Williamson made his long-awaited NBA debut for the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. Zion Williamson impressed the home crowd at the Smoothie King Center with his dominant display on the court and some impressive shot selection. Attentive basketball fans noticed an interesting stat on the youngster's debut with regards to his stunning display in the last quarter against San Antonio Spurs.

Also Read | LaVar Ball wants all 3 of his sons to play for New York Knicks under Mark Jackson

Also Read | James Harden stays on court to practice shooting after poor game against Thunder

Zion Williamson is just 19 years old and already did this

Zion Williamson: 1 career game, 4 three-pointers

Ben Simmons: 203 career games, 2 three-pointers pic.twitter.com/vlPiX6TCHs — SportsNation (@SportsNation) January 23, 2020

Also Read | Delonte West in horrible shape after gun altercation in Washington; players offer

Twitteratti compare Zion Williamson's stunning stat to 76ers' Ben Simmons

ben simmons: 2 three-point makes in 6,982 minutes



zion williamson: 4 three-point makes in 18 minutes — Matt Ellentuck (@mellentuck) January 23, 2020

Also Read | NBA trade rumours: Lakers lining up potential trade deal for Derrick Rose?

Zion Williamson has established himself as a household name after playing just one game in the NBA. Twitteratti were quick to point out that Zion Williamon's three-pointer tally from just one game is better than Ben Simmons' entire career tally for the same stat. Zion Williamson scored 17 straight points in the fourth quarter and hit four three-pointers. Zion Williamson finished with 22 points and 7 rebounds in 18 minutes. Is it too early to claim that Zion Williamson is an NBA MVP for next season?

Jrue on Zion going 4-4 from three



"alright boy, you been practicing" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/BbMdbUwOv9 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 23, 2020

Make no mistake, Philly star - Ben Simmons - ain't a rookie

Ben Simmons is the first player in NBA history to have a 30-point triple-double with 5 steals and an 80% shooting percentage in the same game 🔔🔥 pic.twitter.com/IunmMujnF8 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 20, 2020

Also Read | Snoop Dogg rants against Luka Doncic, says he's NOT the best 20-year-old in NBA history