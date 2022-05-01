NBA's Dwight Howard Embraces 'peace' In Varanasi, Hails PM Modi For City's Transformation

Following a recent visit to Varanasi for a "spiritual journey," American basketball player Dwight Howard took to social media to congratulate Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transforming the sacred city. Howard took to his official Instagram handle to share pictures of his visit to Varanasi and to hail PM Modi for the "magical reformation". The 36-year-old stated that the city had inspired several legends in the past and that its reincarnation will do so in the future as well.

"At peace with myself and the world after a visit to Varanasi. A spiritual journey that has rejuvenated the soul. Congratulations @narendramodi for magical reformation of the holy city. Varanasi has inspired so many legends, I am humbled. I am sure the reincarnation of this sacred city will inspire many more," Howard wrote on Instagram.

Howard's visit to Varanasi was also recognised by Uttar Pradesh Tourism, which shared a video of the NBA champion on its official Twitter account. Howard can be heard in the video describing the Ganga Aarti ceremony, which takes place every evening at Varanasi's Dasashwamedh Ghat. The Aarti is carried out by priests, who stand in front of the Ganga river to perform the religious ceremony in a choreographed way.

"The brand ambassador of @PixstoryApp, an ace basketball player and NBA champion @DwightHoward had recently been to #Kashi. He was fascinated by the spirituality and cultural charm of the city. Let's hear out, what does he say about #Varanasi...#UPNahiDekhaTohIndiaNahiDekha," the official handle of UP Tourism tweeted.

Howard's career

Howard, who plays center, currently represents the Los Angeles Lakers of the National Basketball Association (NBA). After spells with the Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, and Washington Wizards, Howard returned to the Lakers in 2019 and won his first NBA title a year later. When it comes to his various statistics, the LA Lakers center is ninth all-time in field-goal percentage, 11th in rebounds, 13th in blocks, and 44th in minutes played. Howard has also won an Olympic gold medal in basketball for the United States. In 2021, Howard signed a $2.6 million contract with the Lakers.

Image: DwightHoward/Instagram