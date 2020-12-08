NBA's New Rules Might NOT Let 100% Fit Players Rest For High-profile, Regular Season Games

NBA teams have always come under fire for resting perfectly healthy players, making sure they are ready for the postseason. This season, however, load management might not be possible. The NBA has introduced a new Player Resting Policy, which ultimately affects the team's ability to rest a player when they want to.

Also read | NBA new rules: Teams that break virus protocols may lose games, picks

New NBA rules prohibit teams from resting their healthy players

Yahoo Sources: On new Player Resting Policy, absent unusual circumstances, team should not rest multiple healthy players for same game and teams should not rest healthy players on road. And in situations when teams decide to rest healthy player, player should be visible to fans. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 7, 2020

As per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, the teams are not allowed to rest multiple healthy players for the same game. Teams also won't be allowed to rest them for games on the road, which are already scheduled keeping in mind the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. If a healthy player is indeed rested, reports add that he must be visible to fans during the broadcast.

Also read | Damian Lillard defends Clippers' load management of Kawhi Leonard amidst fan criticism

The new policy, per reports, is the league's efforts to salvage their low ratings from last season. The league had low ratings last season, which continued even in the NBA bubble, where there were no fans in attendance. The league has been losing money and viewers at the same time, which will only continue with the COVID-19 pandemic still affecting their season.

Every NBA team will get $30M to help with financial issues caused by playing with few or no fans to begin the season, per @sbjlombardo pic.twitter.com/VlnAdAtxaX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 7, 2020

According to Sports Business Journal, the league is also giving away $30 million to all teams. The cash will help teams protect their finances affected by the virus, and will help cover things like gate revenue. The league will also be starting the season in December, which gives some teams a very short offseason. The league begins on December 22, where teams will play a 72-game season.

Also read | NBA legend Michael Jordan criticizes new 'NBA Load Management' theory

What is load management?

Load management, mostly frowned upon by many, is a way for team's to rest players throughout the season. Players rest during certain games, so teams are sure they remain healthy during the playoffs. This was highlighted during the 2018-19 season, when the Toronto Raptors rested Kawhi Leonard during the regular season.

Also read | NBA: What is load management? Why are NBA fans voicing their frustrations?

(Image credits: AP)