NCAA's Sexist Weight Room Arrangements Exposed By Oregon's Sedona Prince: WATCH

The NCAA is currently under fire for the difference in equipment provided during the men's and women's tournament. The NCAA weight rooms images were shared on the internet, along with a Sedona Prince video uploaded by the Oregon Ducks Women's basketball player herself. People shared the Oregon Ducks Women's basketball content on social media, demanding to know why there was a discrepancy in the facilities made available.

The men's gym in Indiana boasted countless dumbells, workout benches, bars and weight racks. The women's facilities, however, were underwhelming. The arrangements were six pair of weights and some sanitized yoga mats at the side with NCAA Women's Basketball branding. The stark contract had WNBA and NBA star's react on Twitter, speaking out about the obvious lack of facilities for the women's tournament.

Later, the NCAA released a statement on the matter, blaming limited space for the arrangements. "We acknowledge that some of the amenities teams would typically have access to have not been in place as available inside the controlled environment. In part, this is due to the limited space and the original plan was to expand the workout area once additional space was available later in the tournament." They further expressed wanting to be responsive to the participants' needs, promising to work on enhancing whatever facilities everyone has.

The NCAA isn't arguing with the accuracy of photos showing disparities between the weight facilities for men and women at March Madness.



A rep told me the women's convention center is smaller and initially thought not to have space. Officials have now apparently found the space. pic.twitter.com/3Chlk0vbKd — Molly Hensley-Clancy (@mollyhc) March 18, 2021

Unsurprisingly, many remained unhappy with NCAA's statement. Director of Player Development for Rutgers Women's basketball, Will Abrams shared a video of an empty room, indicating that a larger gym could have been set up. Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry also called out the NCAA, demanding an answer for their arrangements. Curry's tweet was a response to the video uploaded by Prince. New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu also responded to the same.

To all the women playing in the @marchmadness tournament, keep grinding! pic.twitter.com/K04KTv6s46 — Sabrina Ionescu (@sabrina_i20) March 18, 2021

