Nets Vs Bucks: Giannis And Middleton Combine For 68 Points To Drag Series Into Game 7

The Nets vs Bucks series has another twist as these heavyweights will now go into Game 7 to battle it out for a place in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Nets vs Bucks: Giannis and Middleton combine for 68 points to drag the series into Game 7

Milwaukee Bucks battled it out in Game 6 as they forced a win which now takes the Nets vs Bucks series into Game 7. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton stepped up on the night as they led the Bucks to a 104-89 win over the Nets. James Harden was not under any minute restrictions and he looked in better shape as he scored 16 points on the night. Kevin Durant continued his brilliance as he led Brooklyn with 32 points, but the Bucks were completely locked in, which helped them get a 15-point win over their rivals. Here is more on the Nets vs Bucks Game 6 highlights, NBA scores and the NBA Eastern Conference finals dates.

NBA scores: Nets vs Bucks 

Giannis and Middleton led the team as they combined for 68 points on the night which eased the win for the Bucks. The Greek Freak punished the Nets in the paints as he shot 12-20 from the field and it looked very difficult to stop him. Khris Middleton once again stepped up as he brought his mid-range game at full use against the Nets, scoring 38 points at a 68.8% efficiency. Brook Lopez continued his great job in defense as he secured 3 blocks for the game making it difficult for the Nets offense. Game 7 will be played in Brooklyn and the Bucks will have to carry the same energy and confidence the Barclays Center if they want to go ahead in the Playoffs.

The Nets looked like they would close out the lead in the 3rd quarter but they kept missing buckets which made it difficult for them. James Harden played 39 minutes in the game which will be a big positive for the Nets who will be hoping for a big game from the former MVP in the all-important Game 7.

Nets vs Bucks series 

Game 1: Bucks 107 - 115 Nets 

Game 2: Bucks 86 - 125 Nets

Game 3: Bucks 83 - 86 Nets

Game 4: Bucks 107 - 96 Nets

Game 5: Bucks 114 -  108 Nets

Game 6: Bucks 104 - 89 

Game 7: Bucks vs Nets

Barclays Center, Saturday, June 19 at 8:30 PM [Sunday, June 20 at 6:00 AM IST]

NBA eastern conference finals

If the Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers series goes to game 7 

Game 1: Nets/Bucks vs Hawks/76ers 

Wednesday, June 23

Game 2: Nets/Bucks vs Hawks/76ers 

Friday, June 25

Game 3: Nets/Bucks vs Hawks/76ers 

Sunday, June 27

Game 4: Nets/Bucks vs Hawks/76ers 

Tuesday, June 29

Game 5: Nets/Bucks vs Hawks/76ers 

Thursday, July 1

Game 6: Nets/Bucks vs Hawks/76ers 

Saturday, July 3

Game 7: Nets/Bucks vs Hawks/76ers  

Monday, July 5

