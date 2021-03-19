Nets Vs Magic Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

James Harden – after his 40-point performance against the Indiana Pacers – will look to lead the Nets to their seventh straight win. Averaging 25.7 per game, Harden has scored 11 triple-doubles. "James is so elite," Nets head coach Steve Nash said. "He's able to make the big plays that very few people can make down the stretch, and when he plays that many minutes, he stuffs the stat sheet".

The Nets will be without Kevin Durant, who will miss a few more games at the least. Kyrie Irving too, did not play vs the Pacers due to a groin injury. The Orlando Magic, on the other hand, are on a nine-game losing streak. Nikola Vucevic leads the team with a 24.8 PPG average.

Nets vs Magic live stream: How to watch Nets vs Magic live in India and the USA

The NBA live stream for US fans will be on YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the Nets vs Magic live stream be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

How to watch Nets vs Magic live: NBA live stream details

Date and Time: Friday, March 19, 8:00 PM EST (Saturday, March 20, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Amway Center, Orlando, FL

Nets vs Magic TV channel (the USA only) – Fox Sports Florida and YES Network

Nets vs Magic team news

Orlando Magic

Michael Carter-Williams – Out, illness

Terrence Ross – Out, knee

Cole Anthony – Out, rib

James Ennis III – Out, calf

Markelle Fultz – Out for the season, knee

Jonathan Isaac – Out for the season, knee

Brooklyn Nets

Blake Griffin – Out, NBA's health and safety protocols

Kyrie Irving – Day to day, groin

Kevin Durant – Out, hamstring

Spencer Dinwiddie – Out for the season, ACL

Nets vs Magic h2h

The Nets and Magic have met twice this season, the Nets winning both encounter. Their last game was in February, where the Nets bagged a 129-92 blowout win. Kyrie Irving led the Nets with 27 points, while Harden added 20. All-Star Nikola Vucevic had 28 points for the Magic.

Nets vs Magic prediction

As per our Nets vs Magic prediction, the Brooklyn Nets will beat the Orlando Magic.

NBA standings

The Nets are currently ranked second in the Eastern Conference NBA standings with a 28-13 (win-loss) record. The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat follow. The Magic, on the other hand, have a second-worst (13-27) record in the East. The Detroit Pistons rank last with 11 wins and 29 losses. Utah Jazz continue to lead the league and West with a 29-11 record.

