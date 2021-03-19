Nets Vs Magic Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

Quick links:
James Harden – after his 40-point performance against the Indiana Pacers – will look to lead the Nets to their seventh straight win. Averaging 25.7 per game, Harden has scored 11 triple-doubles. "James is so elite," Nets head coach Steve Nash said. "He's able to make the big plays that very few people can make down the stretch, and when he plays that many minutes, he stuffs the stat sheet".
The Nets will be without Kevin Durant, who will miss a few more games at the least. Kyrie Irving too, did not play vs the Pacers due to a groin injury. The Orlando Magic, on the other hand, are on a nine-game losing streak. Nikola Vucevic leads the team with a 24.8 PPG average.
The NBA live stream for US fans will be on YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the Nets vs Magic live stream be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.
Steve Nash provides an update on Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/XxEJao0HgQMarch 17, 2021
The Nets and Magic have met twice this season, the Nets winning both encounter. Their last game was in February, where the Nets bagged a 129-92 blowout win. Kyrie Irving led the Nets with 27 points, while Harden added 20. All-Star Nikola Vucevic had 28 points for the Magic.
As per our Nets vs Magic prediction, the Brooklyn Nets will beat the Orlando Magic.
The Nets are currently ranked second in the Eastern Conference NBA standings with a 28-13 (win-loss) record. The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat follow. The Magic, on the other hand, have a second-worst (13-27) record in the East. The Detroit Pistons rank last with 11 wins and 29 losses. Utah Jazz continue to lead the league and West with a 29-11 record.