Nets Vs Suns Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2H And Prediction

The Phoenix Suns will take on the Brooklyn Nets in what promises to be an exciting contest in the NBA regular season on Tuesday night. The game will be played at the Talking Stick Resort Arena and will begin at 9:00 AM IST on Wednesday, February 17. Here's a look at how to watch Nets vs Suns live stream, team news and our prediction for the same.

Nets vs Suns prediction and preview

The Phoenix Suns have been in fine form in the NBA this season and currently find themselves in the midst of a six-game winning streak. Their recent run has seen them rise to fourth in the Western Conference standings, having lost just one of their last 10 games. The Suns defeated the Orlando Magic last time out, registering a comfortable 109-95 win at home. Devin Booker and Mikal Bridges combined for 48 points on the night, blowing away a hapless Magic defense.

▫️ @JHarden13 with his fifth triple-double already as a Net



▫️ @KyrieIrving with a season-high 40 on a ridiculous 9-of-11 from deep



𝓐𝓫𝓸𝓿𝓮 𝓪𝓷𝓭 𝓑𝓮𝔂𝓸𝓷𝓭 | @BeyondMeat pic.twitter.com/fddz2FMbmt — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 16, 2021

As for the Nets, Brooklyn are on a three-game winning run and are currently third in the Eastern Conference standings. The Nets have been in a patchy form of late, winning six of their last 10 games, including their win against the Sacramento Kings last time out. James Harden amassed yet another triple-double, while Kyrie Irving slammed home 40 points as Steve Nash's side collected an important 136-125 win. The Suns will be favourites at home considering their recent form, although the Nets on their day can stroll through their opposition without much difficulty.

Nets vs Suns team news: Injured and doubtful players

Phoenix Suns: None

Brooklyn Nets: Iman Shumpert (out), Kevin Durant (day-to-day)

Nets vs Suns team news: Probable starting line-ups

Phoenix Suns: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Frank Kaminsky, Deandre Ayton

Brooklyn Nets: James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harries, Bruce Brown, Deandre Jordan

NBA Live stream: How to watch Nets vs Suns live stream?

Fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Nets vs Suns live stream will begin at 9:00 AM IST on Wednesday, February 17.

(Image Courtesy: Phoenix Suns, Brooklyn Nets Twitter)