NBA Trade Rumours: New Orleans Pelicans Willing To Trade Lonzo Ball?

Basketball News

NBA Trade Rumours: New Orleans Pelicans could be willing to trade Lonzo Ball in the upcoming trade window, for the right price of course. asdasdasdfasd

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
NBA Trade Rumours

Point Guard Lonzo Ball's time with the New Orleans Pelicans has not gone as expected. Lonzo was traded in from the LA Lakers after spending two seasons with them as Pelicans star Anthony Davis left to pair up alongside LeBron James. However, the latest set of NBA trade rumours have hinted that Lonzo Ball could be on the move again in the upcoming trade window. 

Also Read | Stephen Curry's leaked nude photos are completely fake, claims Warriors insider

Lonzo Ball gifted his New Orleans Pelicans teammates personalised Xbox consoles

Also Read | Jimmy Butler 'ghosted' Houston Rockets during the trade season before joining Miami Heat

NBA Trade Rumours: New Orleans Pelicans open to trading Lonzo Ball 

Also Read | Shaquille O'Neal and Adam Sandler goof around on NBA talk show

Lonzo Ball has endured a tough season with the New Orleans Pelicans. The New Orleans Pelicans could be an active team before the trade deadline and Lonzo Ball might be involved in discussions. As per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the Pelicans are open to part with the 6-foot-6 point, for the right offer, of course. So far the Pelicans have been flooded with rumours after a 7-22 start to the season but star player Brandon Ingram and rookie Zion Williamson have been deemed ‘untouchable’ by the New Orleans-based franchise. The Pelicans could also be in line to move on from Alvin Gentry as head coach.

Pelicans currently have a 7-23 win-loss record this NBA season, with their next game coming up against Portland Trail Blazers. 

Also Read | Paul George turns Santa for families of stroke victims by hosting Christmas dinner

Pelicans stars Zion Williamson and Lonzo Ball goofing around during training

Also Read | Luka Doncic expected to land a multi-million dollar shoe deal with Nike

Published:
COMMENT
