NBA Trade Rumours: New Orleans Pelicans Willing To Trade Lonzo Ball?

Point Guard Lonzo Ball's time with the New Orleans Pelicans has not gone as expected. Lonzo was traded in from the LA Lakers after spending two seasons with them as Pelicans star Anthony Davis left to pair up alongside LeBron James. However, the latest set of NBA trade rumours have hinted that Lonzo Ball could be on the move again in the upcoming trade window.

Lonzo Ball gifted his New Orleans Pelicans teammates personalised Xbox consoles

Lonzo Ball hooked up his teammates with their own personalized X-Box for Christmas 🙌 pic.twitter.com/qLqexaVEbv — Athlete Swag (@AthleteSwag) December 17, 2019

NBA Trade Rumours: New Orleans Pelicans open to trading Lonzo Ball

“While appearing on The Hoop Collective podcast, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported the New Orleans Pelicans could make Lonzo Ball available before the 2020 trade deadline.”



NBA Rumors: Latest on Lonzo Ball, JJ Redick, Andre Iguodala Trades https://t.co/pmnKzdGucF — Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) December 22, 2019

Lonzo Ball has endured a tough season with the New Orleans Pelicans. The New Orleans Pelicans could be an active team before the trade deadline and Lonzo Ball might be involved in discussions. As per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the Pelicans are open to part with the 6-foot-6 point, for the right offer, of course. So far the Pelicans have been flooded with rumours after a 7-22 start to the season but star player Brandon Ingram and rookie Zion Williamson have been deemed ‘untouchable’ by the New Orleans-based franchise. The Pelicans could also be in line to move on from Alvin Gentry as head coach.

Pelicans currently have a 7-23 win-loss record this NBA season, with their next game coming up against Portland Trail Blazers.

Pelicans stars Zion Williamson and Lonzo Ball goofing around during training

Zion Williamson working on his shot in practice.



Lonzo Ball... pic.twitter.com/barrPeUOKR — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) December 17, 2019

