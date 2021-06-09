Nikola Jokic Net Worth 2021, Salary With Denver Nuggets, MVP Winning Stats And More

Nikola Jokic's performance in the 2020-21 season was awarded the NBA MVP award. This was Jokic's best season statistically, where the Serbian star even led his team without Jamal Murray and Will Barton on the court. In a historic moment for the Nuggets, Jokic won the MVP award over other competitors like Steph Curry and Joel Embiid.

Nikola Jokic net worth 2021

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jokic's worth is currently $30 million. In 2014, he signed a rookie contract in 2014 and inked an extension in 2018 worth $147 million. As per other reports, he has endorsement deals worth $750,000 – which also includes his shoe deal with Nike and Western Union.

Nikola Jokic salary

YEAR BASE SALARY YEARLY CASH 2020-21 $28,542,009 $29,542,010($81,725,887) 2021-22 $30,510,423 $31,579,390($113,305,277) 2022-23 $32,478,838 $33,616,770($146,922,047)

Nikola Jokic MVP award

As most fans and experts had expected, Jokic has won the 2021 NBA Most Valuable Player award. First reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, Jokic is the lowest Draft pick (No. 41) to ever win the award. He has also become the third non-lottery pick in the NBA apart from Steve Nash and Giannis Antetokounmpo to win the award. He is also the first Nuggets star to win the award.

The 2020-2021 NBA MVP, Nikola Jokic 🔥



First reported by The Athletic and confirmed to ESPN.



🃏 26.4 PPG

🃏 10.8 RPG

🃏 8.3 AST pic.twitter.com/SSNe5YBeEq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 8, 2021

"Stat wise, you know, I think this was the best season of my life," Jokic said after he won. "Kind of the cherry on the top is probably the trophy -- so I think this is the best season of my life."

This season was undoubtedly the best Jokic has had in the league. He led the Nuggets with a 26.4-point average this regular season, who ended their season a 47-25 record (No. 3 seed in the Western Conference). The Serbian is also one of the only five non-Americans to win the award.

“To be honest, I didn’t even think of being in the NBA when I started to play basketball back home,” Jokic said, also becoming the first centre since Shaquille O'Neal (2000) to win the award. He added that they had the Euro League, and the Nuggets gave him an opportunity to play in the NBA – any opportunity he made the best of.

This season, he played all of the 72 games, also scoring 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game. Jokic's competitors, Steph Curry and Joel Embiid, also had career-best years with their respective teams.

Jokic had 91 out of 101 votes for the first place, while Embiid had five and Curry had one. Curry ended up winning the scoring title. However, the Golden State Warriors were eliminated from the playoffs, while Embiid ended up missing 21 games due to his injury.

Who is Nikola Jokic wife?

As of now, the 26-year-old remains unmarried.

What is Nikola Jokic height in feet?

Jokic is 6 feet 11 inches tall.

