OG Anunoby's Buzzer-beater Brings Raptors Their First Round 2 Win, Fans Cheer On Twitter

OG Anonuby's stunning buzzer-beater propelled the Toronto Raptors to their 104-103 second-round victory on Tuesday (Wednesday). With the Raptors down by two, Anunoby caught a cross-court pass from Kyle Lowry, posting the three-pointer that brought the Raptors their first Round 2 victory. Raptors's fans celebrated their victory on social media, trending "OG Oh My" after the clutch three-pointer.

Celtics vs Raptors highlights: OG Anunoby buzzer-beater propels Celtics to their hard-fought 104-103 win

Though the Celtics are leading 2-1, the Raptors still have hope of levelling the series 2-2. The Raptors immediately mobbed Anunoby post his shot to celebrate their win. Kyle Lowry's pass reached Anunoby in time, passing over the Celtics' 7-foot-5 Tacko Fall.

Fans celebrate the Raptors victory and OG Anunoby's victory on Twitter

One more time. OG ANUNOBY BABYYYYYYYYYY — dexter👑 (@dexterreid_) September 4, 2020

AJSJAJXJADUAJD ON BAISE BRAD STEVENS ET SES BATARDS DE JOUEURS OG ANUNOBY DANS VOS MÈRES https://t.co/WDmUvSNo9G — Fouzz (@fawzihn57) September 4, 2020

OG after hitting that shot. pic.twitter.com/JKmjTPJIph — Nick Charles 🇨🇦🇹🇹 (@NCCYYZ) September 4, 2020

Tasty Celtics tears pic.twitter.com/utlgDJJ7J8 — that mexican Raptors fan (@eliudmeme) September 4, 2020

Though both teams traded leads throughout the game, never leading for more than 10 points, the Celtics obtained a two-point lead after Danie Theis' dunk half a second left after a pass from Kemba Walker. Lowry scored game-high 31 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds for the Raptors, while Fred Vanvleet added 25 points. Pascal Siakam and Anunoby finished with 16 and 12 points respectively. Kemba Walker scored 29 points for the Celtics, while Jaylen Brown added 19 points. This was the first time the Celtics lost in their seven playoffs games.

ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?!??!?! pic.twitter.com/9dfLglhKM5 — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) September 4, 2020

Post the iconic OG Anunoby buzzer-beater, Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke about how a 2009 DVD mentioned Hubie Brown's play helped the Raptors win. While talking to ESPN's Marc Spears, Nurse revealed that coaches spoke about Hubie Brown's play in the DVD, which is what their team opted for. However, OG Anunoby later revealed that VanVleet and Siakam were the first two options for the shot, not him.

In the end, Anunoby went to the opposite corner from where Lowry was standing. Though Celctics guard Jayson Tatum mentioned Anunoby was moving, no one answered the call as Brown was still on Siakam. "It was all those actions that took place that left me open," Anunoby said, speaking about how Marc Gasol and Brown faced each other in the lane. By the time Brown reached Anunoby, it was too late.

when asked how he stayed so cool after hitting the game-winning buzzer-beater, OG Anunoby says “...I don’t shoot trying to miss...”



yes. pic.twitter.com/6yDSTrVtJF — Kawob Leonard (@WorldWideWob) September 4, 2020

"I don't shoot trying to miss," Anunoby said, as he was calm while approaching the erupting bench approached him while celebrating their win. While Theis dunk game Celtics the lead, Anunoby stated that no one was "rattled" and "stayed confident". Game 4 is scheduled on Saturday, September 5, 6:30 PM (Sunday, September 6, 4:00 AM IST).

(Image credits: AP)