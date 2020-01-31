Paul George Considers Changing His Jersey Number From 13 To 24 In Honour Of Kobe Bryant

The loss of Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant will remain in the minds of NBA fans for years to come. There is an entire generation of NBA stars who grew up watching the 'Black Mamba' play for the LA Lakers since 1996. Paul George, who currently plays for the LA Clippers, was one of the players who maintained a strong bond with Kobe Bryant. He is considering changing his jersey number to 24 in honour of his idol.

Paul George narrates heartfelt tribute as LA clippers honour Kobe Bryant

An emotional Kobe Bryant tribute from the Clippers, narrated by Paul George. 🙏



(🎥: @LAClippers) pic.twitter.com/HMLvv7x6T6 — theScore (@theScore) January 31, 2020

Paul George reportedly considering changing jersey number as Kobe Bryant tribute

Paul George is considering changing his Number to No. 24 in honor of Kobe Bryant, per @FlyByKnite — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 30, 2020

As part of his Kobe Bryant tribute, Paul George could exchange his jersey number 13 in favour of 24. Paul George, who is a five-time NBA All-Star, was a close friend of Kobe Bryant and was often pictured with the NBA legend.

Kobe Bryant's retired No. 8 and No. 24 Lakers jerseys were left uncovered in the upper left corner of Staples Center. Following a video tribute, 24 seconds of silence was observed. It was followed by "Kobe, Kobe" chants before the national anthem was played ahead of the Clippers vs Kings match.

Kobe Bryant tribute by Paul George on Instagram

Paul George posted this on Instagram just now. As a Kobe fan, he wore No. 24 the first half of his career. pic.twitter.com/cSO3bnrO6Z — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) January 27, 2020

Kobe Bryant tribute: Paul George calls Kobe his 'Michael Jordan'

Paul George: Kobe “was my Michael Jordan. ... I started playing basketball because of Kobe.” pic.twitter.com/srmt7gCz29 — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) January 29, 2020

