Paul George Considers Changing His Jersey Number From 13 To 24 In Honour Of Kobe Bryant

Basketball News

LA Clippers' Paul George, who was mentored by Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, is reportedly considering changing his jersey number to 24 in honour of his idol.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Paul George

The loss of Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant will remain in the minds of NBA fans for years to come. There is an entire generation of NBA stars who grew up watching the 'Black Mamba' play for the LA Lakers since 1996. Paul George, who currently plays for the LA Clippers, was one of the players who maintained a strong bond with Kobe Bryant. He is considering changing his jersey number to 24 in honour of his idol.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant went to Newport Beach church for praying hours before tragic death: Report

Paul George narrates heartfelt tribute as LA clippers honour Kobe Bryant

 

Also Read | Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa agreed to never fly together on their private helicopter

Paul George reportedly considering changing jersey number as Kobe Bryant tribute

 

As part of his Kobe Bryant tribute, Paul George could exchange his jersey number 13 in favour of 24. Paul George, who is a five-time NBA All-Star, was a close friend of Kobe Bryant and was often pictured with the NBA legend. 

Kobe Bryant's retired No. 8 and No. 24 Lakers jerseys were left uncovered in the upper left corner of Staples Center. Following a video tribute, 24 seconds of silence was observed. It was followed by "Kobe, Kobe" chants before the national anthem was played ahead of the Clippers vs Kings match. 

Also Read | Kobe Bryant death: NBA legend's former classmate shares fond high school

Kobe Bryant tribute by Paul George on Instagram

Also Read | Kobe Bryant was on father-daughter play date with Bianka Bryant 1 day before tragic death

Kobe Bryant tribute: Paul George calls Kobe his 'Michael Jordan'

 

Also Read | Kobe Bryant & Shaquille O’Neal's Twitter chat about 81-point game has NBA fans in splits

