Paul Pierce Calls Out Current NBA Players For Being 'scared' Of Rival LeBron James

The infamous Paul Pierce and LeBron James rivalry began over a decade ago, right after James was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to retired NBA star Kendrick Perkins, their animosity towards each other began when Pierce apparently spat at the Cavaliers bench. Pierce confirmed the story later, stating that he doesn't remember much except for the trash talk and people being ready to fight after the game. Their rivalry was highlighted after the Boston Celtics defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2008, extending even after Pierce's retirement in 2017.

Paul Pierce and LeBron James: Are current NBA players scared of the Lakers star?

Paul Pierce says players today are scared of LeBron



"My era is out the league, we weren’t afraid of LeBron."



(🎥 ESPN)

Pierce's recent comment on James – and this generation's NBA players – came while he was on ESPN's NBA Countdown. According to the 10-time NBA All-Star, the players of this era are scared of the Los Angeles Lakers star. “Players of today are scared of LeBron,” Pierce says, before adding that when they see James in front of them, "fear shakes 'em". Pierce explains that the players from his era are now out of the league and weren't afraid of James. Now, the 2008 NBA Champion can "see" the fear James "strikes" in the players.

Paul Pierce on LeBron James spit incident

"I'm glad social media wasn't out then because I spit at they bench. I probably would've got fined." @paulpierce34 confirms @KendrickPerkins' story that him spitting toward the Cavs bench started his beef with LeBron. pic.twitter.com/k1DbLKhcQq — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 22, 2020

Previously, their rivalry was discussed when Pierce had chosen to leave James out of his top-5 all-time players' list. He explained that all James did was put the team together in Miami and Cleveland before joining the Lakers, whose tradition is already made. "I go back and I ask myself, 'What has LeBron done to build up any organization from the ground floor?'" While fans agreed to rest of Pierce's list, they expected the Lakers star to be up there.

Pierce, who was drafted in 1998, spent most of his NBA career playing for the Celtics, leading them to the 2008 NBA championship. Towards the end of his career, Pierce moved from the Brooklyn Net to the Washinton Wizards, before returning with the LA Clippers. Pierce averaged 19.7 points per game.

Lakers playoffs

James, on the other hand, is currently at the NBA bubble in Orlando, one game away from securing their place in the 2020 NBA Finals. If the Lakers win against the Denver Nuggets, they will play their first NBA Final in a decade. The three-time NBA champion also passed Ray Allen on the all-time playoffs three-pointers list and is now the all-time leader for the most number of playoff wins in NBA history. James is averaging 25.9 points. 9.9 rebounds and 8.8 assists this postseason. The Lakers, leading 3-1, will play Game 5 on Saturday (Sunday IST).

(Image credits: Paul Pierce Facebook, AP)