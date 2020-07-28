Princepal Singh Becomes First NBA Academy Graduate To Sign With G League

It has been revealed that 19-year-old Indian forward Princepal Singh has signed a contract in the NBA G League to train and play alongside the pro path team. Thus, Singh will be the first NBA Academy India graduate to sign a pro deal and first NBA Academy graduate to sign in G League. This was confirmed by an NBA Insider on the micro-blogging site.

At the same time, the NBA Academy congratulated the '6 10' forward on their official Instagram page and mentioned that the academy is proud of the youngster and they cannot wait to see him progress in the next steps of his journey.

Princepal Singh- The next big thing in Basketball

Singh, who started playing basketball at the Ludhiana Basketball Academy, joined The NBA Academy India in 2017, an elite basketball training center in Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) for the top prospects from throughout India, as part of the academy’s inaugural class of student-athletes identified through the ACG-NBA Jump Program.

In November 2018, Singh transitioned to The NBA Global Academy – the league’s hub for top male and female prospects from outside the U.S. – in Canberra, Australia, where he continued his development before graduating this spring.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer Princepal the opportunity to begin his professional basketball journey in the NBA G League,” said Abdur-Rahim. “We are very proud of Princepal, who has worked extremely hard to earn this opportunity as he continues to be a trailblazer for the NBA Academy program and basketball in India,” said NBA Vice President, Head of International Basketball Development Troy Justice. He further added: “Playing in the NBA G League alongside some of the most talented up-and-coming players and under the tutelage of head coach Brian Shaw will allow Princepal to build on the foundation and framework he developed under an incredible staff of NBA Academy coaches in India and Australia over the last several years.”

Throughout his time in the NBA Academy program, Singh participated in several high-profile international basketball events, including Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Asia 2018, BWB Global 2018 and the NBA Global Camp 2018. He also represented India in international competitions as part of the Indian Men’s Senior National Team.



The NBA G League gives top young prospects a chance to begin their professional careers while receiving mentorship and life-skills training. Singh will have the opportunity to accelerate his on-court development alongside top high school recruits from the class of 2020 --- Jalen Green, Isaiah Todd, Daishen Nix, Kai Sotto and Jonathan Kuminga --- who have signed to play in the NBA G League for the 2020-21 season. Five-time NBA champion Brian Shaw will serve as head coach of their team, which will be unaffiliated with any existing NBA G League franchise or NBA team.