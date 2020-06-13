RAV Vs BER Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Basketball Bundesliga Live Game Info

Alba Berlin will square off against SC Rasta Vechta for the 2019-20 Basketball Bundesliga game. The game will be held on Sunday, June 14 at 12:00 AM IST at the Audi Dome in Germany. The RAV vs BER game can also be played on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the RAV vs BER Dream11 prediction, RAV vs BER Dream11 team and RAV vs BER Dream11 top picks.

RAV vs BER Dream11 prediction: Alba Berlin preview

This season, Alba Berlin has been performing well during the regular season with a 14-5 win-loss record. However, the team did not do well in the Euro league, where they finished 16th on the standings and did not qualify for the playoffs. They will play against SC Rasta Vechta after having defeated Bamberg with a 98-91 score. They are currently ranked second on the Group B rankings with two wins. Peyton Siva is the team's key player who is averaging 10.8 points, 2 rebounds and 5 assists per game.

RAV vs BER Dream11 prediction: SC Rasta Vechta preview

SC Rasta Vechta are currently ranked fourth on the Basketball Bundesliga table with two losses. The team last played Fraport SKY and lost with a 59-63 score. Trevis Simpson is currently averaging 14.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 52.9% from the field. Joshua Young, Ishmail Wainright, Steve Vasturia and Jordan Davis are also averaging in double digits.

Squads for the RAV vs BER Dream11 team

RAV vs BER Dream11 team squad – Alba Berlin

Lorenz Brenneke, Tyler Cavanaugh, Malte Delow, Marcus Eriksson, Rokas Giedraitis, Niels Giffey, Martin Hermannsson, Makai Mason, Jonas Mattisseck, Kresimir Nikic, Landry Nnoko, Kenneth Ogbe, Stefan Peno, Bogdan Radosavljevic, Tim Schneider, Lucas Sikma, Peyton Siva and Johannes Thiemann.

RAV vs BER Dream11 team squad – SC Rasta Vechta

Jaroslaw Zyskowski, Ishmail Wainright, Robin Christen, Jarelle Reischel, Philipp Herkenhoff, Luc van Slooten, Josh Young, Michael Kessens, Tim Insinger, Matic Rebec, Trevis Simpson, Max DiLeo, Jordan Davis, Cameron Jackson, Jonas Wohlfarth-Bottermann, Zabian Dowdell, Sergi Garcia, Kamari Murphy, Justin Raffington, Matic Rebec and Steve Vasturia.

RAV vs BER Dream11 prediction

Note: The RAV vs BER Dream11 prediction and RAV vs BER Dream11 top picks are our own and does not guarantee positive results.

