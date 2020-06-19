RBB Vs CJB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Liga ACB Live

The Liga ACB game this week will see RETABet Bilbao Basket (RBB) and Club Joventut Badalona (CJB) go up against each other. The Liga ACB game will be played at the Pabellon Municipal Fuente San Luis. The highly-anticipated fixture is scheduled to be played Friday, June 19 and will start at 7 PM IST. Bilbao Basket and Club Joventut Badalona are two sides who are yet to register a win in the ongoing final stages of the Liga ACB and will look to do so in today’s fixture in Bilbao. Here is the RBB vs CJB Dream11 team, RBB vs CJB Dream11 prediction and RBB vs CJB Dream11 top picks.

RBB vs CJB Dream11 team and match schedule

RBB vs CJB Dream11 prediction

RBB vs CJB Dream11 prediction - Bilbao Basket squad

Jonathan Rousselle, Thomas Schreiner, Miguel Ruiz, Rafa Martinez, Tyler Haws, Tomeu Rigo, Quentin Serro, Jaylon Brown, Sergio Rodriguez, Diego Rodriguez, Emir Sulejmanovic, Arnoldas Kulboka, Ivan Cruz, Ondrej Balvin, Ben Lammers.

RBB vs CJB Dream11 prediction - Club Joventut Badalona squad

Arturs Zagars, Nenad Dimitrijevic, Albert Ventura, Klemen Prepelic, Pep Busquets, Xabier Lopez-Arostegui, Joel Parra, Arnau Parrado, Kerem Kanter, Conor Morgan, Alen Omic, Oliver Stevic.

RBB vs CJB Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date - Friday, June 19, 2020

Tip-off time - 7 PM IST

Venue - Pabellon Municipal Fuente San Luis

RBB vs CJB Dream11 prediction: RBB vs CJB Dream11 team

Here are the RBB vs CJB Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch maximum points based on past results:

Point-guards: J Rouselle, A Zagars

Shooting-guards: R Martinez

Small-forwards: J Brown, X Lopez-Arostegui

Power-forwards: E Sulejmanoic, C Morgan

Center: A Omic (SP)

RBB vs CJB Dream11 prediction

Basketball Bilbao will start as favourites against Club Joventut Badalona in Liga ACB on Friday.

Note: Please keep in mind that these RBB vs CJB Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. RBB vs CJB Dream11 prediction and RBB vs CJB Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Bilbao Basket Twitter