RL Vs ULM Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Basketball Bundesliga Live Game Info

Ratiopharm ULM will face Risen Ludwigsburg in their upcoming game of Bundesliga Basketball on June 24, 2020 at 12:00 AM (IST). The first semi-final of the on-going Bundesliga Basketball season will take place in Audi Dome in Munich, Germany. Although Risen Ludwigsburg is billed as the favourite in the matchup, there’s no denying that both the teams can turn the contest in their favour at any point of time. Here is more information on the RL vs URM Dream11 prediction, RL vs URM Dream11 team, RL vs ULM Dream11 top picks for your game tonight.

RL vs ULM Dream11 top picks: RL vs ULM Dream11 prediction

In the points chart of the regular season, Ludwigsburg is on the second spot with a points difference of 161, while their upcoming rival ULM is on the ninth spot of the chart with a points difference of 39. However, the upcoming game of RL vs ULM is expected to run out of statistics and calculations, since victory is going to pave the way towards the BasketBall Bundesliga final. No injuries have been reported from both the teams and ULM is probably going to keep the same squad that they kept in their previous game, helping you in selecting your RL vs URM Dream11 team.

RL vs ULM Dream11 prediction: Squads for the RL vs ULM Dream11 top picks

RL vs ULM Dream11: RL squad

Marcos Knight, Johannes Patrick, Jaleen Smith, Lukas Herzog, Nick Wailer Babb, Zqmal Nixon, Raidi Caicini, Christion, Johnas Wolhfarth Bottermann, Ariel Hukporti

RL vs ULM Dream11: ULM squad

Thomas Klepeisz, Kristofer, Tyler Harvey, Petrick Heckmann, Archie Goodwin, Maxmilian Ugrai, Dylan Osetkowski, Natt Siddi Diallo, Derek Willis, Nicolas Bretzel

RL VS ULM Dream11: RL starting 5

Marcos Knight, Jaleen Smith, Nick Weilier Babb, Radio Caisin, Johanas Wolhfarth Bottermann

RL vs ULM Dream11: ULM starting 5

Thomas Klepeisz, Tyler Harvey, Archie Goodwin, Dylan Osetkowski, Derek Wills

RL vs ULM Dream11 prediction: RL vs UML Dream11 team

M. Kinght, T. Klepeisz, J. Smith, Nick Weilier Babb, P. Heckmann, D. Willis, A.Obst, N. Bretzel

RL vs ULM Dream11 prediction

ULM start as favourites to win.

Note: The RL vs ULM Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The RL vs ULM Dream11 team selection and RL vs ULM Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: RatiopharmULM Instagram