The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Russell Westbrook Kicks A Fan Out Of Game Vs 76ers For Calling Him A 'joke'

Basketball News

NBA 2019-20: Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook has a fan ejected from the Toyota Center after the latter yells "You’re A Joke” towards him before game

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Russell Westbrook

Clint Capel, Russell Westbrook and James Harden put in a spirited performance to guide Houston Rockets to a 118-108 win against Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. The win guided the Rockets to the third spot in the Western Conference table behind LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets. However, there was a nasty incident that occurred involving a fan and Russell Westbrook in the build-up to the game when the Rockets were warming up on the court at Toyota Center.

Also Read | D'Angelo Russell claims that he would love to remain with Golden State Warriors

Rockets star Russell Westbrook enters the NBA record books

Also Read | Mark Cuban reveals how former NBA chief David Stern once hilariously fined him $150,000

Fan yells “You’re A Joke” Towards Russell Westbrook; Player has him escorted out of Stadium

Also Read | Anthony Davis guides Lakers past former team Pelicans after rattling the rim on the finish

A disgruntled fan in the audience hurled insults at 31-year-old Russell Westbrook who was seated on the courtside bench. As the video above will highlight, the fan in question yelled: "You’re a joke" towards the Rockets star which did not settle well with the latter. Russell Westbrook immediately reacted by asking the security personnel present at Toyota Center to escort the ignorant fan outside the Arena. 

Also Read | NBA All-Star Game: Fans want Alex Caruso, Tacko Fall to play

A fan recalls the incident involving Russell Westbrook from within the Toyota Center Arena

Also Read | Clippers Trade Rumours: Draymond Green could be the perfect fit at LA

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NIRBHAYA CASE: HANGING PROCEDURE
POLICE FILES FIR AGAINST PROTESTOR
SMRITI IRANI ON NIRBHAYA VERDICT
SUSHMITA DEV ON NIRBHAYA VERDICT
GANGULY CALLS PANT 'SPECIAL TALENT'
TIHAR SEEKS HANGMAN FOR RAPISTS