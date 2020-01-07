Russell Westbrook Kicks A Fan Out Of Game Vs 76ers For Calling Him A 'joke'

Clint Capel, Russell Westbrook and James Harden put in a spirited performance to guide Houston Rockets to a 118-108 win against Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. The win guided the Rockets to the third spot in the Western Conference table behind LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets. However, there was a nasty incident that occurred involving a fan and Russell Westbrook in the build-up to the game when the Rockets were warming up on the court at Toyota Center.

Rockets star Russell Westbrook enters the NBA record books

Fan yells “You’re A Joke” Towards Russell Westbrook; Player has him escorted out of Stadium

A disgruntled fan in the audience hurled insults at 31-year-old Russell Westbrook who was seated on the courtside bench. As the video above will highlight, the fan in question yelled: "You’re a joke" towards the Rockets star which did not settle well with the latter. Russell Westbrook immediately reacted by asking the security personnel present at Toyota Center to escort the ignorant fan outside the Arena.

A fan recalls the incident involving Russell Westbrook from within the Toyota Center Arena

An idiot told him his cheekbones went to the back of his head, he’s the most inefficient player ever and his career is a joke. Russ calmly sent his bodyguard to tell the security guard but they picked the wrong guy so my loud ass pointed out the ignorant heckler and he was gone! — Allison Wollam (@Allison_Wollam) December 30, 2019

