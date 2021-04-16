SAS Vs POR Dream11: Spurs Vs Trail Blazers Dream11 Prediction And Team News

The San Antonio Spurs (SAS) will go up against the Portland Trail Blazers (POR) in the upcoming game of the NBA 2021 season on Friday, April 16 at 7:30 PM local time (Saturday, April 17 at 6:00 AM IST). The game will be played at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Here is our SAS vs POR Dream11 prediction, top picks and SAS vs POR Dream11 team.

SAS vs POR Dream11 game preview

The Portland Trail Blazers are currently at the sixth spot of the NBA Western Conference standings. Damian Lillard and team have played 54 games so far in the tournament, winning 31 and losing 23. The San Antonio Spurs, on the other hand, have slipped to the tenth spot of the table after losing their last game against the Raptors. Currently, they boast a win-loss record of 26-27 and would be looking to move up on the table.

SAS vs POR: Injury Report

While the Portland Trail Blazers has not reported any injuries for the upcoming clash, the San Antonio Spurs will be without Trey Lyles (ankle) and Gorgui Dieng (shoulder) as they are recovering from injuries.

SAS vs POR Dream11 team: Roster

San Antonio Spurs: Keita Bates-Diop, DeMar DeRozan, Gorgui Dieng, Drew Eubanks, Rudy Gay, Keldon Johnson, Tre Jones, Trey Lyles, Patty Mills, Dejounte Murray, Jakob Poeltl, Cameron Reynolds, Luka Samanic, Devin Vassell, Lonnie Walker IV, Quinndary Weatherspoon, Derrick White

Portland Trail Blazers: Carmelo Anthony, Keljin Blevins, Zach Collins, Robert Covington, CJ Elleby, Harry Giles III, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Derrick Jones Jr, Enes Kanter, T.J. Leaf, Damian Lillard, Nassir Little, CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, Norman Powell, Anfernee Simons

Dream11 NBA: SAS vs POR Top Picks

San Antonio Spurs: Derrick White, Lonnie Walker IV, Jakob Poeltl

Portland Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Robert Covington

SAS vs POR Dream11 team

Point Guards: Damian Lillard

Shooting Guards: CJ McCollum, Derrick White

Small Forwards: Carmelo Anthony, Lonnie Walker IV

Power Forwards: Robert Covington, Rudy Gay

Centres: Jakob Poeltl

Dream11 NBA: SAS vs POR Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that the Portland Trail Blazers will come out on top in this contest.

STAAAAY MELLLLOOOO pic.twitter.com/bWW8aedM1c — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) April 14, 2021

Note: The above SAS vs POR playing 11, SAS vs POR Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The SAS vs POR live and SAS vs POR game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: San Antonio Spurs/ Twitter