SER Vs PHI Dream11: Serbia Vs Philippines Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Serbia (SER) will be facing the Philipines (PHI) for their upcoming Olympics qualifier game. The game is scheduled on Wednesday, June 30, 8:15 PM local time (Wednesday, June 30, 11:45 PM IST) at the Belgrade, Aleksandar Nikolic Hall. Here is a look at the SER vs PHI Dream11 prediction and SER vs PHI Dream11 team.

SER vs PHI preview

Serbia will face Philipines after their 94-76 win over the Dominican Republic. Despite it being a good win, the Serbian team had to fight to win the qualifier. Boban Marjanovic, Ognjen Dobric, and Nemanja Bjelica kick-started the game with a 10-2 lead. The Dominicans made their comeback, obtaining a 46-45 lead. It was later tied at 47 after the first half.

The Serbian team continued their dominance on court later, gaining momentum in the second half. They outscored the Dominican Republic 27-10 as the game came to an end, earning their win. Boban Marjanovic scored 18 points and 10 rebounds, going 7-for-12 from the field. Filip Petrusev had 17 points, while Vasilije Micic added in 16 points.

"It was a difficult game for us. It was the first time we play together. Some guys started working with the team two days ago. So, it's not easy. We can not just put the names on the court and win. The game was exactly what we expected," Serbia head coach Igor Kokoskov said. "The good thing is we won, it is only what matters. It doesn't have to be pretty and cute, but we got to get it done. And we did that tonight. A lot of mistakes from our side, and we must fix them".

The Philippines's last game was a 79 all tie against China. "I expect this will be a tough challenge for us," Kai Sotto had said. "We are going to face some very experienced and sized teams. On the other hand, we are a very young squad. Maybe the advantage we have is that we are hungry. We all know how important is basketball to the people in our country, and we want to make them happy and proud".

SER vs PHI squads

Serbia (SER) – Filip Petrusev, Milos Tedosic, Nemanja Bjelica, Nikola Kalinic, Dragan Milosavjevic, Vasilije Micic, Stefan Jovic, Dejan Davidovac, Aleksa Avramovic, Ognjen Dobric, Danilo Andjusic, Biban Marjanovic

Philipines (PHI) – Rhon Jhay Abarrientos, George Isaac Go, Michael Joseph Nieto, Kai Zachary Sotto, Jordan Timothy Heading, Shaun Geoffrey Chiu, William Raniel Navarro, Dwight Ramos, Samjosef Belangel, Justine Baltazar, Carl Vincent Tamayo, Kakou Ange Franck Williams Kouame.

SER vs PHI Dream11 team

