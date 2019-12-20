Shaquille O'Neal And Adam Sandler Goof Around On NBA Talk Show

Everyone in America knows that Shaquille O'Neal has a funny bone. The former LA Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers star has been a prominent presence on the talk show - NBA on TNT. This week, one of America's most funniest men - Adam Sandler - joined Shaquille O'Neal on the show as they chatted about basketball, movies and everything in between.

Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: Will Raptors bid for Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2021?

Adam 'Mr. Funny' Sandler debuts on NBA TNT alongside Shaquille O'Neal

Also Read | Chris Paul becomes second NBA player to reach 18,000 points, 9,000 assists, 2,000 steals

Shaquille O'Neal and Adam Sandler goof around during NBA on TNT

Also Read | WATCH | Antoine Griezmann takes on NBA legend Steve Nash in an epic HORSE basketball

Shaquille O'Neal has carved a cult fan following since his retirement. It is based on his hilarious antics in the American entertainment industry. His role in the NBA on TNT talk show attracts millions of viewers across the United States of America on a regular basis. Adam Sandler, whose film Uncut Gems is set to be released soon, made an appearance on the talk show.

Jokes aside, Adam Sandler and Shaquille O’Neal have appeared in movies in the past. The duo first met during the filming of Adam Sandler-starrer Jack & Jill in 2011. However, Big Shaq just made a cameo appearance in that flick. The duo teamed up for Grown Ups 2 in 2013 and then again for Blended (which also featured Drew Barrymore) a year later.

Also Read | Shaquille O'Neal shares his ROFL moment with Stevie Wonder on NBA TNT

Chuck gets a shot past Shaquille O'Neal

Also Read | D'Angelo Russell declined bumper $100 million, 4-year deal with Lakers: Report