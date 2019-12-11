Shaquille O'Neal Has A Hilarious Fall On Live TV Show, Leaves NBA Fans In Splits

Since his retirement from the NBA in 2011, Shaquille O'Neal has been enjoying the retirement phase with some interesting assignments on national television. Shaquille O'Neal, who features as a broadcaster in the NBA TNT show, made headlines earlier this season due to his hilarious antics on the show. His most recent incident left NBA fans in splits and set Twitter buzzing. Read further to see how Shaquille O'Neal embarrassed himself on national television.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis recreate Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant magic

LeBron and AD became the first Lakers teammates to combine for 70+ points in consecutive games since Kobe and Shaq in 2003 pic.twitter.com/MDEiLckarA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 9, 2019

Shaquille O'Neal leaves NBA fans in splits after epic fall on post-match show

Down goes Shaq! 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ksaxnrj7ia — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 11, 2019

Former Lakers star Shaquille O'Neal suffered an embarrassing fall while covering the Philadelphia 76ers’ 97-92 win over the Denver Nuggets. The 7ft 1in giant, who won four NBA championships, was joined by NBA stars Smith, Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson Jr. on the show. Shaquille O'Neal and Smith appeared to sprint to the back of the room at the end of the former's match analysis. The Lakers hero desperately tried to keep up but failed hilariously as he fell flat on his face. No wonder, this footage has been viewed nearly 100,000 times since it was posted on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal gets trolled on NBA on TNT show once again

Shaq wasn't expecting that, Chuck 🥚🤣 pic.twitter.com/4XoE972w2p — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 4, 2019

