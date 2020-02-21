Shaquille O’Neal Releases New Freestyle Rap In Honour Of Late Kobe Bryant; Watch Video

Without a doubt, Kobe Bryant’s unfortunate death has affected the NBA world in a massive manner. The former Lakers star and his 13-year old daughter Gianna Bryant were the talk of the town in LA but sadly passed away in a helicopter accident in California along with seven other passengers. Tributes have flowed in ever since that day, with LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kyrie Irving all paying homage to Kobe Bryant in some way or another. However, former LA Lakers star and Kobe Bryant’s close friend - Shaquille O’Neal - has come out with his own tribute to his friend and fans are digging it.

Shaquille O'Neal's son talks about the last text he received from Kobe Bryant

Shaquille O'Neal's son Shareef reflects on receiving text from Kobe hours before tragic accident pic.twitter.com/TdGDzLYVTJ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 15, 2020

Shaquille O'Neal rap career: Basketball star releases freestyle rap as a tribute to Kobe Bryant

We got the exclusive Kobe Bryant Tribute freestyle by Shaq

pic.twitter.com/aeJ0AcnJn9 — MILLION $ WORTH OF GAME (@mworthofgame) February 16, 2020

The philanthropic Shaquille O'Neal released a rap freestyle in honour of Kobe Bryant, 24 days after the latter passed away. While Kobe and Shaq had their differences in the locker room, many would agree that the duo were the face of the NBA for many years. Shaquille O'Neal left the Lakers after he got into a 'beef' with Kobe. But the two former teammates patched up later on and were on very good terms in recent years. This heartfelt freestyle rap is yet another example of how much Kobe Bryant meant to Shaquille O'Neal and the rest of the world.

Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant's stats in the NBA

Kobe Bryant & Shaquille O’Neal



🏆🏆🏆

336-125 (.729) record

76-43 (.639) playoff record



Kobe:

21.9 PTS | 5.1 REB | 4.4 AST



Shaq:

26.8 PTS | 11.8 REB | 2.5 BLK pic.twitter.com/8zQMqLPsDh — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 14, 2020

