Shaquille O’Neal Releases New Freestyle Rap In Honour Of Late Kobe Bryant; Watch Video

Basketball News

Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant enjoyed highly successful careers in the NBA playing for Lakers. Big Shaq paid tribute to his late friend with a freestyle rap.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shaquille O’Neal

Without a doubt, Kobe Bryant’s unfortunate death has affected the NBA world in a massive manner. The former Lakers star and his 13-year old daughter Gianna Bryant were the talk of the town in LA but sadly passed away in a helicopter accident in California along with seven other passengers. Tributes have flowed in ever since that day, with LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kyrie Irving all paying homage to Kobe Bryant in some way or another. However, former LA Lakers star and Kobe Bryant’s close friend - Shaquille O’Neal - has come out with his own tribute to his friend and fans are digging it.

Shaquille O'Neal's son talks about the last text he received from Kobe Bryant

Shaquille O'Neal rap career: Basketball star releases freestyle rap as a tribute to Kobe Bryant

The philanthropic Shaquille O'Neal released a rap freestyle in honour of Kobe Bryant, 24 days after the latter passed away. While Kobe and Shaq had their differences in the locker room, many would agree that the duo were the face of the NBA for many years. Shaquille O'Neal left the Lakers after he got into a 'beef' with Kobe. But the two former teammates patched up later on and were on very good terms in recent years. This heartfelt freestyle rap is yet another example of how much Kobe Bryant meant to Shaquille O'Neal and the rest of the world.

Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant's stats in the NBA

Published:
COMMENT
HILARIOUS SAFETY DRILL ON FLIGHT