Shaquille O'Neal Reminisces About Kobe’s Unique Practice Style During Shoot Around

Shaquille O'Neal was a close friend to Kobe Bryant. The duo went on to win three NBA Championships while playing for the LA Lakers. Shaquille O'Neal was the NBA Finals MVP on all three occasions. However, Kobe Bryant proved to be the spine of the team throughout various ups and downs. The death of Kobe Bryant undoubtedly hit Shaquille O'Neal hard but the latter continues to talk about the fond memories he shared with the Lakers legend.

Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant's epic first NBA championship

"If you don't think the respect was there, when I won my first championship - who was the first guy that jumped in my arms?" - @SHAQ



Shaquille O'Neal fondly recalls Kobe Bryant's unorthodox training routines

Post Shaquille O'Neal's departure from LA Lakers, the big man and Kobe Bryant were involved in a feud. However, they sorted their differences a while ago. Shaquille O'Neal recalled how Kobe Bryant (who was then an NBA rookie) had some pretty unorthodox and unique practice routines before hitting the court. Oh, how we would love to see both these Lakers players back on the court for one last match.

Shaquille O'Neal and NBA on TNT pay tribute to Kobe Bryant

"It's been beautiful to watch you…"



Shaquille O'Neal fights to hold back tears after Kobe Bryant death

