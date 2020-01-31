Union Budget
Shaquille O'Neal Reminisces About Kobe’s Unique Practice Style During Shoot Around

Basketball News

Shaquille O'Neal fondly recalls his early days with Lakers legend and former teammate Kobe Bryant. Big Shaq reminisces Kobe Bryant's unique practice routines.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal was a close friend to Kobe Bryant. The duo went on to win three NBA Championships while playing for the LA Lakers. Shaquille O'Neal was the NBA Finals MVP on all three occasions. However, Kobe Bryant proved to be the spine of the team throughout various ups and downs. The death of Kobe Bryant undoubtedly hit Shaquille O'Neal hard but the latter continues to talk about the fond memories he shared with the Lakers legend.

Also Read | Paul George considers changing his jersey number from 13 to 24 in honour of Kobe Bryant

Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant's epic first NBA championship

Also Read | Stephen Curry pays heartfelt tribute to Kobe Bryant, says he idolised Lakers star

Shaquille O'Neal fondly recalls Kobe Bryant's unorthodox training routines

Post Shaquille O'Neal's departure from LA Lakers, the big man and Kobe Bryant were involved in a feud. However, they sorted their differences a while ago. Shaquille O'Neal recalled how Kobe Bryant (who was then an NBA rookie) had some pretty unorthodox and unique practice routines before hitting the court. Oh, how we would love to see both these Lakers players back on the court for one last match.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant tribute: Lakers fan creates Black Mamba design on his Lamborghini

Shaquille O'Neal and NBA on TNT pay tribute to Kobe Bryant

Also Read | Kobe Bryant went to Newport Beach church for praying hours before tragic death: Report

Shaquille O'Neal fights to hold back tears after Kobe Bryant death

Also Read | Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa agreed to never fly together on their private helicopter

