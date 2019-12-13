The Debate
Shaquille O'Neal Shares His ROFL Moment With Stevie Wonder On NBA TNT

Basketball News

Shaquille O'Neal revealed a hilarious incident involving legendary American musician Stevie Wonder on NBA TNT which left fellow panelists in splits. Read more.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shaquille O'Neal

Ever since his retirement from the NBA in 2011, four-time NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal has taken up various gigs in the entertainment and media industry. However, his recent stint as a talk show analyst for NBA TNT is undoubtedly one of his most popular assignments in recent times. Read further to find out what Shaquille O'Neal did recently on the NBA talk show which left fans in splits.

Shaquille O'Neal just can't stop making a fool of himself on national television

Shaquille O'Neal shares a humourous snippet about the legendary Stevie Wonder 

During the analysis of Thursday night’s NBA games, former Lakers and Cavaliers star, Shaquille O’Neal, revealed an interesting incident involving American musician Stevie Wonder. Shaquille O’Neal described how he met Stevie Wonder in the elevator of his residence. He went on to say that Stevie Wonder, who is visually impaired, recognised him instantly without any trouble. Fellow analysts, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith, could not control their laughter after listening to Big Shaq's story and almost fell off their seats. Can we get some more funny Shaquille O'Neal antics please?

Earlier, this video of Stevie Wonder catching a falling mic went viral

Former Lakers star Shaquille O'Neal gets 'egged' on NBA TNT

