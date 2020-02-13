Snoop Dogg Apologises To Gayle King Over Controversial Kobe Bryant Comments

Snoop Dogg made headlines earlier this week after he lashed out at Gayle King over the latter's comments about Kobe Bryant. In a recent interview with WNBA star Leslie King, Gayle King brought up Kobe Bryant's controversial 2003 rape allegations which seemed to anger Snoop Dogg. Snoop Dogg went on an IG rant against Gayle King for asking those questions.

Also Read | Knicks no longer in the hunt to land William Wesley in the coming months

NBA stars pay tribute to Kobe Bryant with heartfelt messages

NBA Players on Kobe Bryant 🐐 pic.twitter.com/HzoSJ3629Z — Mamba Insider (@Mamba_Insider) February 11, 2020

Also Read | Kendrick Perkins lashes out at Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving

Snoop Dogg apologises to Gayle King over comments involving Kobe Bryant

Snoop Dogg apologizes to Gayle King 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DZbxA8HQKD — DatPiff (@DatPiff) February 12, 2020

Also Read | Joel Embiid and Jimmy Butler's pairing could propel Miami Heat to NBA Championship

Snoop Dogg, who is renowned for his hilarious Instagram rants, took to social media with an apologetic video aimed at Gayle King. Snoop Dogg said, "Two wrongs don't make no right. When you're wrong, you gotta fix it. So with that being said, Gayle King: I publicly tore you down by coming at you in a derogatory manner based off of emotions. Me being angry at questions that you asked. I overreacted. I should have handled it way different than that. I was raised better than that, so I would like to apologize to you publicly for that language that I used and calling you out of your name and just being disrespectful.”

Snoop Dogg admitted that he is a role model for people to look up to and he needs to behave accordingly. The hip-hop icon further added, "A lot of people look up to me and they love and they appreciate me. So I want to let them know that anytime you mess up, it's okay to fix it, it's okay to man up and say that you're wrong. Hopefully, one day we can talk privately."

Also Read | Watch Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's journey in EPIC compilation video

Kobe Bryant laid to rest along with daughter Gianna Bryant in private funeral

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were laid to rest during a private ceremony on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 via @FOXLA.



May you both rest in peace 🙏🏽💜 pic.twitter.com/yqOItTdTiO — LAKERFANATICS (@LAKERFANATICS) February 11, 2020

Also Read | JR Smith, Darren Collison rumoured to be on their way to the Lakers