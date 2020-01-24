The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Space Jam 2 Jerseys And Sneakers REVEALED; NBA Fans Love LeBron James' 'Monstars'

Basketball News

Popular sports manufacturers Nike have revealed the official jerseys and sneakers that will feature in the much-anticipated Space Jam 2 featuring LeBron James.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Space Jam 2

Kids born in the late '90s will recall how entertaining Space Jam (motion picture released in 1996 featuring NBA legend Michael Jordan) was back in the day. The second installation in that saga Space Jam 2 is set to be released next year and will feature popular Lakers star LeBron James in a lead role. Ahead of the release, popular sports brand Nike have released the sneakers and jerseys that will feature in the movie and the fans are impressed.

Also Read | LaVar Ball wants all 3 of his sons to play for New York Knicks under Mark Jackson

Space Jam 2 starring Lakers star LeBron James, has finished filming

Also Read | James Harden stays on court to practice shooting after poor game against Thunder

Space Jam 2 Jerseys have officially been unveiled by Nike

Also Read | Delonte West in horrible shape after gun altercation in Washington; players offer

NBA fans cannot wait for Space Jam 2 to hit the theatres next year. It might be a long wait but the fans have been given something to look forward to as Nike released the stunning kits (featured above) that will feature in the motion picture. Along with that, the sports brand have also released the new LeBron 17's that the Lakers star will wear in the movie. 'The King' won't be the only LA Lakers' star in the film as he's set to be joined by Anthony Davis and other basketball players such as Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, Chris Paul and Diana Taurasi will make appearances in the film which is scheduled to be released on July 16, 2021.

Also Read | NBA trade rumours: Lakers lining up potential trade deal for Derrick Rose?

Space Jam 2 jerseys: Don Cheadle confirms appearance

Also Read | Snoop Dogg rants against Luka Doncic, says he's NOT the best 20-year-old in NBA history

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SIBAL: 'WHO IS 'TUKDE-TUKDE' GANG?'
INDIAN EMBASSY ISSUES DIRECTIVE
ANDHRA CM TO ABOLISH UPPER HOUSE
SAMBIT PATRA LASHES AT KERALA GOVT
BCCI DISAPPOINTED WITH VIRAT KOHLI
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA