Space Jam 2 Jerseys And Sneakers REVEALED; NBA Fans Love LeBron James' 'Monstars'

Kids born in the late '90s will recall how entertaining Space Jam (motion picture released in 1996 featuring NBA legend Michael Jordan) was back in the day. The second installation in that saga Space Jam 2 is set to be released next year and will feature popular Lakers star LeBron James in a lead role. Ahead of the release, popular sports brand Nike have released the sneakers and jerseys that will feature in the movie and the fans are impressed.

Space Jam 2 starring Lakers star LeBron James, has finished filming

The Sequel to the 1996 movie (Space Jam)Space Jam 2 coming out on 16 July 2021 has finished filming all the live-action shots of the movie. Now all they need to do is add animation and it will all completed. pic.twitter.com/UguB01uPqS — Dc Fan (@DCdailyupdate) January 15, 2020

Space Jam 2 Jerseys have officially been unveiled by Nike

Really love the Space Jam 2 uniforms! pic.twitter.com/rOg9x3swrY — Alan Johnson (@TheAlanJohnson) January 22, 2020

NBA fans cannot wait for Space Jam 2 to hit the theatres next year. It might be a long wait but the fans have been given something to look forward to as Nike released the stunning kits (featured above) that will feature in the motion picture. Along with that, the sports brand have also released the new LeBron 17's that the Lakers star will wear in the movie. 'The King' won't be the only LA Lakers' star in the film as he's set to be joined by Anthony Davis and other basketball players such as Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, Chris Paul and Diana Taurasi will make appearances in the film which is scheduled to be released on July 16, 2021.

First look at the Nike LeBron 17 “Monstars” for All-Star 2020 👀🔥 @KingJames pic.twitter.com/453bShaGyv — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) January 22, 2020

Space Jam 2 jerseys: Don Cheadle confirms appearance

Don Cheadle confirms he'll appear in Space Jam 2, but he's not saying "what" he's playing. https://t.co/Xmmtl0Z0hL pic.twitter.com/jfLarXrxYf — Comicbook.com (@ComicBook) January 16, 2020

