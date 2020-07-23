Former University of Connecticut player Stanley Robinson passed away on Tuesday (Wednesday IST). The UConn player was 32, and died of unknown causes at his family residence in Birmingham, Alabama. Robinson turned 32 on July 14 and played at UConn from 2006 to 2010.

Also read | UConn student waives hearing, pleads not guilty to murder

Stanley Robinson death: How did Stanley Robinson die? Stanley Robinson cause of death still unknown

Stanley Robinson's cause of death is still unknown. Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates stated that Robinson was found unresponsive by his mother on Tuesday at 7:45 EST. He was pronounced dead at 7:56 PM. Yates added that while the police will investigate the death, no evidence of foul play or any kind of trauma was found. However, the official cause of death will be revealed based on the toxicology analysis report and other tests. Robinson is survived by three daughters.

Also read | Stanley Robinson death: Former UConn Final Four starter Stanley Robinson dies at 32, Stanley Robinson cause of death

Stanley Robinson basketball career: UConn post on Twitter after Stanley Robinson death

The UConn Basketball family grieves the loss of a great player and an even greater person, Stanley “Sticks” Robinson. Our thoughts and prayers are with Stanley’s family at this difficult time 🙏



Rest In Peace, Sticks. pic.twitter.com/ihm5z0h1OK — UConn Men's Basketball (@UConnMBB) July 22, 2020

Stanley Robinson death: Robinson's coach speaks about his death and basketball career

Hall of Famer Jim Calhoun and Robinson's coach at UConn spoke after Robinson's death. “I am truly heartbroken,” said Calhoun. "Stanley was such a beautiful person, caring and giving. He was a gentle soul, too gentle for this world." He added that Robinson will always be a Husky, and was loved by everyone that met him, and not just his teammates. Calhoun had previously described Robinson as one of the best athletes he has coached, though he never received the break he wanted.

While at UConn, Robinson was suspended by Calhoun, who worked his way back to the Huskies after taking up a job at a scrap metal junkyard in Willimantic. Calhoun and Robinson remained close after he left UConn. Calhoun revealed that they talked after every few weeks, and had last spoken this Monday. He added that Robinson often visited his team, and the kids always asked about him.

Also read | Tennessee to host UConn Huskies on Jan. 21 in Revival Series

Stanley Robinson death: Stanly Robinson basketball career at University of Connecticut

Robinson played for UConn from 2006 to 2010 and featured in 103 career games. He averaged 9.8 points and 6.2 rebounds over four seasons. Nicknamed 'Mr. Basketball' while at Huffman High School in Alabama, Robinson was a starter and forward for the Huskies' Final Four team in 2008-09. He totalled 1,231 points, 776 rebounds and 130 blocks, and was known as one of the best dunkers at UConn during his time with the Huskies. While Robinson was drafted by the Orlando Magic during the second round of the 2010 NBA Draft, he was waived by the team on the training camp's last day. Stanley Robinson professionally played in countries like Canada, Iceland and Chile. He last played for Espanol de Talca in Chile.

Also read | Trio of former UConn greats leading social justice charge

(Image source: AP)