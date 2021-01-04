Steph Curry Drops Career-high 62 Points In JUST 36 Minutes For Warriors Vs Trail Blazers

Three-time NBA champion Steph Curry silenced his critics with a career-high 62 points while leading the Golden State Warriors past the Portland Trail Blazers 137-122 at the Chase Center on Sunday. The 32-year-old needed just 36 minutes and 31 shots to rack up 62 points, which were the most scored by a Warriors player since Rick Barry scored 64 way back in 1974. Curry's memorable night against the Trail Blazers was also capped off with some more wild numbers.

Steph Curry's career-high 62 points vs Trail Blazers

On Sunday, Steph Curry's dazzling display against the Trail Blazers saw him hit 8 3-pointers in the game. It was his 49th career game with 8 3s. The two-time MVP also scored 18 of his 19 free throw attempts, missing one free throw for the first time in 80 attempts. He also recorded five rebounds and four assists in the game.

NBA fans on social media were left in awe of Curry's performance on the night. On Twitter, one wrote, "That's one way to send out a message to all the haters, Steph Curry, you beauty." Another added, "Steph is legit the best shooter in the NBA," A third added, "Form is temporary but Steph's class is permanent."

Curry put up 21 of his 62 points in the opening quarter while shooting an impressive 7-of-11 from the field. He added 10 points more by half-time and was responsible for nearly all of the Warriors' attacking play. Curry then added 14 points in the third, hit the 50-point mark with time to spare in the fourth quarter. He then hit back-to-back 3-point buckets to solidify his 62-point career-high.

Curry became the first player with 62 points (or more) in 36 minutes (or fewer) since Kobe Bryant had exactly 62 points in 33 minutes on December 20, 2005, against the Dallas Mavericks. Curry also became the second-oldest to score more than 60 points in a game. Kobe Bryant did it at age 37.

Curry and Klay Thompson are the only Warriors stars to score 55 or more points in a game in the last 30 years for the franchise. It's clear that the Warriors look a different team when Steph Curry is firing for them. The Western Conference outfit are 3-0 when he tops the 30-point mark, but 0-3 when he does not.

