Steph Curry Net Worth, Investments, NBA Career So Far And Family Life

With three NBA championships to his name, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is one of the most popular basketball players in the world. The 33-year-old has been recognised for his game, referred to as the best shooter the game has ever seen by many. Also one of the highest-paid players in the world, Curry is also loved for his personality, having gained him countless fans worldwide.

Steph Curry net worth

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Curry's net worth is around $130 million. The Warriors star's average salary is around $70 million, while his deal with Under Armour and other endorsements earn him his remaining income. His 5-year, $201,158,790 contract with the Warriors made him the first NBA player to earn over $40 million for a season. Last year, Forbes named him one of the richest athletes in the world along with LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

Steph Curry investments

In 2017, Steph Curry ended up forming a new company called SC30 meant to manage his investments, partnerships with brands, and other philanthropic work. In 2019, he signed a deal with Callaway, which also kickstarted the golf program at Howard University with a donation of seven figures.

He even has his own Unanimous Media company, which has a deal with Sony Pictures. The company's movie Breakthrough was released in 2019, and was based on Joyce Smith's book called "The Impossible". He also has an equity partnership with the company Oxigen, premium water that helps with muscle recovery.

Who is Steph Curry wife?

The three-time NBA champion is married to Ayesha Curry since 2011. They met when they were teenagers, and starting dating years later when Ayesha was pursuing her acting career. She even moved to Charlotte, where Curry played basketball with Davidson College. Ayesha is also the author of a cookbook and has always been a part of various ventures with Curry. In 2017, she was named CoverGirl's spokesperson, becoming the first non-actress or singer to do so.

Steph Curry shoes deal

Curry's current contract with Under Armour is worth around $20 million per annum and will run through the year 2024. Curry initially signed up with Under Armour for a $4 million per year contract, which he renewed in September 2015. The two-time NBA MVP decided to go with Under Armour after Nike offered him less than $2.5 million a year and then refused to match Under Armour's offer. According to Bleacher Report, Curry is probably worth $14 billion to the brand.

Recent Steph Curry 3 pointer record

ðŸ‘Œ @StephenCurry30 has made 29 threes over the last 3 games, the most over a 3-game span in @NBAHistory! pic.twitter.com/rs4gpH5OML — NBA (@NBA) April 15, 2021

Earlier this month, Curry became the first player in NBA history to make 29 threes over the span of three-game, apparently the most by a player in NBA history. Currently, Curry stands at 2745 career three-pointers. Ray Allen, who retired in 2014, has 2973. Earlier this season, Curry passed Reggie Miller on the list, who is now ranked third with 2560 three-pointers. Curry also breached the 2500 mark 702 games, faster than the other two players.

