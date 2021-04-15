Stephen Curry Breaks ANOTHER NBA Record With 29 3-pointers In Last 3 Games

Stephen Curry's return from his tailbone injury has been successful for the Golden State Warriors. After the recent Warriors vs OKC Thunder game, Curry's performance has broken another Stephen Curry 3-pointer record. As per Stephen Curry stats via the NBA, the Warriors icon is the only NBA player in history to do so.

Steph Curry makes new record after win against Oklahoma City Thunder

ðŸ‘Œ @StephenCurry30 has made 29 threes over the last 3 games, the most over a 3-game span in @NBAHistory! pic.twitter.com/rs4gpH5OML — NBA (@NBA) April 15, 2021

As per the NBA, Curry has made 29 three over the past three-game, which is apparently the most by a player over that span in NBA history.

Last game, Curry passed NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain's record by becoming the Warriors all-time scorer. Curry made a right-handed lay-up in the first half, completing 17,784 points in his career. Chamberlain had 17,783 with the Warriors (in only 429 games), scoring 41.9 points per game. Curry's record came after his 745th game with the team. The star is only a few games away from the 18,000 mark.

After the Warriors game against the Thunder, Steph Curry stands at 2730 career three-pointers. Ray Allen, who retired in 2014, has 2973. Earlier this season, Curry passed Reggie Miller on the list, who is now ranked third with 2560 three-pointers. Curry also breached the 2500 mark 702 games, faster than the other two players.

Warriors vs Thunder highlights

With 42 points from Curry, the Warriors bagged a comfortable 147-109 win over the OKC Thunder on Wednesday (Thursday IST). "I'm still in awe of the shotmaking," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. "It's just incredible. The level of confidence and skill is just stunning. It's beautiful to watch. It's a man at the peak of his powers with a lifetime of training and work — not just on his body, but on his mind".

This was also Curry's second straight game where he made a minimum of ten threes.

Draymond Green scored a triple-double for the team with 12 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds. This was Green's fourth triple-double for the 2020-21 season. "I can kind of tell when he comes out," Green said of Curry's behaviour. "Just the look in his eyes, attacking from the beginning, what type of night it's going to be for him.

For the Thunder, Darius Bazley had 22 points, while Moses Brown has 18 points and 12 rebounds. This was their eighth straight loss. The Warriors, with three back-to-back wins, seem to be getting things under control again.

NBA standings

With 27 wins and 28 losses, the Warriors are ranked ninth in the Western Conference.

