Steph Curry Defends Andre Iguodala Amid Trade Rumours, Hints At 3 Championship Wins

It's been a season to forget for Stephen Curry and the rest of the Golden State Warriors squad. The Warriors are currently at the bottom of the Western Conference table. They began the season with some devastating news as stars such as Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry were ruled out with long-term injuries. D'Angelo Russell has also struggled in his first season with the Warriors. He has seen minor injury niggles disrupt his season.

Also Read | LA Lakers' emotional ceremony for Kobe Bryant leaves Vanessa Bryant humbled

Steph Curry injury update: GSW star looks on track to make return in March

Steph Curry recovery update: Out another month, all 11 February games. Another re-evaluation in four weeks. Making steady progress. Team is "hopeful" for a March return. Curry clearly targeting the start of the month. He's been going through increased intensity shooting routines. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 1, 2020

Also Read | NBA trade rumours: Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins - D'Angelo Russell trade off?

Due to their dismal results, a host of Warriors stars have been linked with moves away from San Francisco. One of them is Andre Iguodala who has been linked with a move to Memphis Grizzlies. Amidst all the NBA trade deadline rumours, Steph Curry has come out in support of Andre Iguodala. The former took to Instagram and uploaded a photo of Andre Iguodala with the NBA championship trophy to silence his critics.

Steph Curry defends under-fire teammate Andre Iguodala

Looks like Steph Curry has his old teammate Andre Iguodala’s back 👀



Iggy has apparently said he’ll sit out the season if not traded from the Grizzlies by Thursday, a move that has been criticized by Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks and other young Memphis players. pic.twitter.com/W9RQrU1Suu — HefferBrew (@hefferbrew) February 4, 2020

Also Read | Shaquille O'Neal reminisces about Kobe’s unique practice style during shoot around

Also Read | Paul George considers changing his jersey number from 13 to 24 in honour of Kobe Bryant

NBA trade deadline: Andre Iguodala to Memphis Grizzlies?

Soooo things are getting spicy in Memphis: pic.twitter.com/Tc7X7bpjOi — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) February 4, 2020

Also Read | Stephen Curry pays heartfelt tribute to Kobe Bryant, says he idolised Lakers star