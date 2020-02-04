Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Steph Curry Defends Andre Iguodala Amid Trade Rumours, Hints At 3 Championship Wins

Basketball News

Steph Curry has leapt to the defence of Warriors teammate Andre Iguodala amidst ongoing NBA trade rumours. He posted an IG story of Iguodala as NBA champion.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Steph Curry

It's been a season to forget for Stephen Curry and the rest of the Golden State Warriors squad. The Warriors are currently at the bottom of the Western Conference table. They began the season with some devastating news as stars such as Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry were ruled out with long-term injuries. D'Angelo Russell has also struggled in his first season with the Warriors. He has seen minor injury niggles disrupt his season. 

Also Read | LA Lakers' emotional ceremony for Kobe Bryant leaves Vanessa Bryant humbled

Steph Curry injury update: GSW star looks on track to make return in March

Also Read | NBA trade rumours: Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins - D'Angelo Russell trade off?

Due to their dismal results, a host of Warriors stars have been linked with moves away from San Francisco. One of them is Andre Iguodala who has been linked with a move to Memphis Grizzlies. Amidst all the NBA trade deadline rumours, Steph Curry has come out in support of Andre Iguodala. The former took to Instagram and uploaded a photo of Andre Iguodala with the NBA championship trophy to silence his critics. 

Steph Curry defends under-fire teammate Andre Iguodala

Also Read | Shaquille O'Neal reminisces about Kobe’s unique practice style during shoot around

Also Read | Paul George considers changing his jersey number from 13 to 24 in honour of Kobe Bryant

NBA trade deadline: Andre Iguodala to Memphis Grizzlies?

Also Read | Stephen Curry pays heartfelt tribute to Kobe Bryant, says he idolised Lakers star

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TANHAJI BEATS DANGAL & DABANGG
BJP TAKES A JIBE AT RAHUL GANDHI
TWITTER REACTS TO COMICAL RUN OUT
SAMBHAL COUPLE'S TRICOLOUR WEDDING
NIRBHAYA CASE: AAP'S APPEAL
MHA CLEARS AIR ON LOVE JIHAD