Stephen Curry Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Kobe Bryant, Says He Idolised Lakers Star

Basketball News

Warriors star Stephen Curry mourned the loss of NBA and Lakers' idol - Kobe Bryant. The GSW player said that Kobe Bryant was a role model and example to many.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Stephen Curry

The untimely death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year old daughter Gianna Bryant has left the sporting world in utter shock. The duo was involved in a tragic helicopter accident along with seven others. Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry got emotional when he paid a Kobe Bryant tribute during the Celtics vs Warriors game. 

Kobe Bryant tribute: Boston Celtics honour the memory of Kobe Bryant and Gianna 

Stephen Curry pays homage to NBA 'idol' Kobe Bryant

Stephen Curry was interviewed courtside by an NBA on TNT correspondent. He was asked to give his views on the passing away of NBA legend - Kobe Bryant. In his Kobe Bryant tribute, Stephen Curry said, “I mean, honestly, this whole situation sucks.” Curry was speaking in a televised courtside interview with Allie LaForce of TNT.

“You pray for the family through this whole process that they feel comfort and support the best that they can. It hurts, as a father, knowing the hole that he’s not able to fill anymore. And, obviously, for Gigi, too. I know the whole NBA family and the whole world, really, has their back. There’s not a lot that you can say about how much Kobe meant on and off the floor. Then you see the poignant videos and the way he embraced his kids every chance he could. The way he shared his career and love with every single one of them,” Stephen Curry said. 

Kobe Bryant tribute: Trae Young following in the footsteps of his idol

Published:
COMMENT
