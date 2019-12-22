Stephen Curry's Leaked Nude Photos Are Completely Fake, Claims Warriors Insider

It's been a disastrous year for Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry as the famed NBA franchise find themselves languishing in the bottom half of the Western conference table. Stephen Curry has been sidelined for the major part of the ongoing season having undergone surgery in November on his index finger. Curry is not expected to return until late February but recently made the headlines for reasons apart from basketball.

Stephen Curry leaked nude photo a hoax, GSW inside source reveals

Stephen Curry nude photo leak on Twitter is a hoax, Warriors source says https://t.co/zBzCiI305F — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) December 20, 2019

If you were not aware already, Stephen Curry's alleged nude pictures were leaked in the early hours on Friday. The controversial pictures depict the GSW star in a compromising position in the team locker room. While Stephen Curry has not given out an official statement on the issue just yet, a Warriors inside source told Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle that the pictures were obviously fake. In addition to that, Stephen Curry's agent - Jeff Austin - also echoed the same message to Alex Raskin of the Daily Mail, saying the pictures are "absolutely" not of the two-time NBA MVP. While the original Twitter post has been deleted, it was live for enough time on social media to spread like wildfire all over the globe in a matter of hours.

Stephen Curry might not be enjoying the limelight on him right now

