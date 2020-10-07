Sue Bird Net Worth: How Much Is The Four-time WNBA Champion Worth In 2020?

Just 10 days before her 40th birthday, Sue Bird is celebrating her career fourth WNBA title. On Tuesday, Bird became the second-oldest player to win a WNBA title behind Taj McWilliams-Franklin, who was 13 days away from turning 41 when she won with the Minnesota Lynx in 2011.

Injuries may have restricted Bird from playing a bigger role during the regular season, but the Seattle Storm guard made her presence felt during the postseason, helping them win their second WNBA title in three years. Breanna Stewart picked up the WNBA Finals MVP after a blowout 92-59 victory against the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals.

While Bird has no clue if she will return with her beloved team next season, the 39-year-old said during the postgame interview that she would rather focus on the emotional celebration at the moment. "So I think for me right now, it's a little -- it's almost surreal, shock. I'll be honest, even today preparing for the game, thinking about it, I was getting a little emotional at the thought of potentially winning. I have a feeling it is going to hit later, and for me as an older player, I think it's coming out more emotional than excitement."

Sue Bird net worth, career earnings

As of 2020, the Sue Bird net worth figure is estimated to be in the region of $7.5 million. Bird is among the highest-paid players in the WNBA, currently earning $350,000 at the Storm. According to Spotrac, her base salary for the 2020-21 season will be $215,000. As for endorsements, Sue Bird has been working with Nike for a long time. She previously was a spokesperson for American Express and promoted brands like Mendi.

Sue Bird WNBA career, personal life

Bird was drafted by the Storm as the No.1 overall pick in the 2002 draft. Since making her debut for Seattle, Bird has established herself as one of the greatest in franchise history. All of Storms' four WNBA titles came with Bird on the field. She has won a championship ring in each decade of her WNBA career (2004, 2010, 2018, 2020).

The 11-time WNBA All-Star also played overseas, most notably for Dynamo Moscow, Spartak Moscow Region and UMMC Ekaterinburg between 2004 and 2014. She is averaging 12.1 points, 2.6 rebounds ad 5.6 assists in her WNBA career. Sue Bird has also achieved considerable success with the US Women's National Team. Bird was part of the international team that won four each of Olympic gold medals and the FIBA World Cup.

Since 2017, Bird has been in a relationship with US Women's soccer star Megan Rapinoe. In 2018, Bird and Rapinoe became the first same-sex couple to feature on the cover of ESPN The Magazine's "Body Issue".

