Tatum Reveals How James Gave Him A Reality Check; 'I’m A Big Deal But When LeBron...'

LeBron James' appeal at Saturday's CrawsOver Pro-Am game in Seattle left Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum amazed, according to the three-time NBA All-Star. In an interview with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report, Tatum claimed he had always felt he was a "big deal," but after witnessing LeBron enter the court to wild cheers from the crowd, he realised just how popular the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player is. Tatum called the moment "cool."

Tatum said he was thankful to have experienced that first-hand and was given a reality check about how much LeBron is ahead of him in terms of appeal to the fans. LeBron is currently the highest-paid player in NBA history after he agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension with Los Angeles Lakers. It means that LeBron will make $46.7 million per season for the next two years.

"I think I’m a big deal. But when LeBron walked out there… the kids lost their mind when he walked out the court. That was a cool moment to be there and see that," Tatum told Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report.

CrawsOver Pro-Am

Both Tatum and LeBron were playing on the same team before the game was cancelled due to poor conditions. The game was called-off at mid-point because of condensation on the floor.

NBA stars Dejounte Murray, Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, Tari Eason, and Isaiah Thomas were also part of the game. Fans who had come to watch their favourite NBA players in action were left disappointed after the game was cancelled. Seattle doesn't have an NBA team and the CrawsOver Pro-Am game was their only source to watch their favorite players live in action, which they couldn't due to poor court conditions.

"A lot of kids in this area especially have only seen their favorite players whether it be on TV or on video games. To see their favorite players right there in person, to reach out and touch them—and they might have an interaction with you—and if you're a kid working to get better and to dream about being on that level, that makes your dreams more realistic," Jamal Crawford, the organiser of CrawsOver Pro-Am was quoted as saying.

Image: NBA



