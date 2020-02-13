The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

The Game, 2 Chainz Get Inked With Kobe Bryant Tribute Tattoos To Honour Lakers Legend

Basketball News

Popular hip-hop artists - The Game and 2 Chainz - recently got tattoos in honour of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. LeBron James, Odell Beckham Jr also got inked.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
The Game

The passing away of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year old daughter Gianna triggered a wave of emotions across the NBA fraternity. Since his death, prominent Hollywood personalities and former NBA stars have paid homage to Kobe Bryant in various ways. Top-tier athletes Odell Beckham Jr, Anthony Davis and LeBron James got tattoos that paid tribute to the late Lakers star. The idea of getting ink to show that level of respect has grown popular.

Hip-hop artist 2 Chainz recently revealed his own Kobe Bryant-themed tattoo on Instagram. 2 Chainz even wore Lakers' shorts to add some more significance to the picture.

Also Read | Knicks no longer in the hunt to land William Wesley in the coming months

Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant were laid to rest in a private funeral

Also Read | Kendrick Perkins lashes out at Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving

Kobe Bryant tattoo: 2 Chainz pays tribute to LA icon - Kobe Bryant

Also Read | Joel Embiid and Jimmy Butler's pairing could propel Miami Heat to NBA Championship

Kobe Bryant death: The Game gets a unique Kobe Bryant tattoo on his face

Also Read | Watch Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's journey in EPIC compilation video

LA-based rapper The Game decided to pay homage to Kobe Bryant by getting a tattoo dedicated to the Lakers icon on his face. On Wednesday, The Game took to Instagram where he posted shots of him getting inked. The Game got a tattoo of Kobe Byrant's original jersey number - 8. The number 8 is twisted horizontally in order to resemble the infinity sign. The Game captioned the image with possibly the most accurate word to describe the legacy of Kobe Bryant - FOREVER.

Also Read | JR Smith, Darren Collison rumoured to be on their way to the Lakers

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAMATA BANERJEE ACCUSES CENTRE
MAHA CONGRESS SLAMS 'KEMCHO TRUMP'
BJP ISSUES WARNING TO CONGRESS
MAHA GOVT RESCINDS OBJECTIONS
GRENADE BLAST AT LUCKNOW COURT
RICHA AND ALI TO TIE THE KNOT?