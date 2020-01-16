Thunder Trade Rumours: OKC Could Offload Chris Paul, Steven Adams, And Danilo Gallinari

Oklahoma City Thunder succumbed to a 121-130 loss against Toronto Raptors in their last NBA meeting. Chris Paul, Steven Adams and Danilo Gallinari have starred for Thunder this season after the departure of franchise legend - Russell Westbrook. Their surprising performance has increased their value and, for the right offer, there might be nobody off-limits in talks. However, the latest set of Thunder trade rumours have indicated that Thunder could be the biggest sellers before February's trade deadline.

Thunder trade rumours: OKC to offload Chris Paul, Steven Adams and Danilo Gallinari?

As per a report by Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, OKC Thunder might just be the major sellers in the upcoming trade window. He was quoted as saying “Danilo Gallinari, acquired from the Los Angeles Clippers in the Paul George trade, is on an expiring $22.6 million contract. If the Thunder aren’t willing to commit sizable money to him this summer (they shouldn’t be), trading him for something now would be the smart play. The Clippers pulled a similar move last February, dealing Tobias Harris and his expiring contract to the Philadelphia 76ers in a package that netted two first-round picks.” Gallinari is rumoured to be on the radar of Portland Trail Blazers, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat.

Should OKC Thunder let go of three of their NBA stars?

The 5-man lineup of Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dennis Schroder, Danilo Gallinari and Steven Adams has an NBA-best net rating of +30.1.



