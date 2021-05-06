Timberwolves Rookie Anthony Edwards Makes History Joining LeBron James, Kevin Durant

Anthony Edwards, the No. 1 pick during the 2020 NBA Draft, has shown exactly why he was the first pick. He delivered a historic performance vs Memphis Grizzlies, which has added his name against NBA greats like LeBron James and Kevin Durant. Edwards remains a favourite to win the NBA Rookie of the Year (ROTY) award, as people believe his game can only get better.

Anthony Edwards record during Timberwolves vs Grizzlies game

This week, on Wednesday (Thursday IST), Anthony Edwards scored 42 points vs Memphis Grizzlies, leading the Timberwolves to their 139-135 win. Edwards, who is the current favourite to win the Rookie of the Year, only strengthened his case with this performance. He added 6 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal and 1 block.

Teenagers with multiple 40+ point games in NBA history:



3 - @KingJames

2 - @theantedwards_



That's the list. pic.twitter.com/40JgPT6pul — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) May 6, 2021



Now, Edwards has become the first 19-year-old in the league to make at least 40 points, while shooting at least five long-distance shots. Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Eric Gordon and Brandon Jennings were 20 when they did so. That being said, he and LeBron James are the only teenagers to have posted multiple 40 point games in the NBA.



Anthony Edwards is the first 19-year-old in NBA history to drop 40+ points and 5+ threes in a game.



19y, 273d — Anthony Edwards

20y, 29d — Eric Gordon

20y, 52d — Brandon Jennings

20y, 70d — Kevin Durant

20y, 80d — LeBron James pic.twitter.com/lTsRACCvpV — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 6, 2021



Anthony Edwards stats this season

This season, Edwards is posting 18.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He is shooting 40.3% from the field, 31.% from the three-point line and 77.% from the free-throw line. Earlier, he had scored career-high 42 points vs the Suns in March. Now, he has only matched his own career record, breaking multiple records along the way.

Anthony Edwards ROTY award

When the NBA 2020-21 season started, Lamelo Ball and Edwards were both seen as possible ROTY candidates. However, as Ball was sidelined with his injury, Edwards soon turned into a favourite to win the award, wowing everyone with his skills so early on in his career. That being said, Ball and Sacramento Kings rookie Tyrese Haliburton also remain in the conversation.

NBA standings May 5, 2021

The Timberwolves, with 20 wins and 46 losses, are ranked 14th in the Western Conference. More than ten games below the 10th seed (San Antonio Spurs), the team is in no position to make it to the playoffs. From the West, the Utah Jazz, Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers have already qualified for the playoffs.

(Image credits: AP, Minnesota Timberwolves Instagram)