Trae Young marks incredible record in Game 1 of Eastern Conference Finals

Trae Young continued his brilliance in the postseason as he scored 48 points on the mighty Bucks to help his team to a 116-113 win in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs 2021. He had a splendid start to the game and ended the first half with 25 points. In the 4th quarter, he proved how good a player he is in the clutch after he drained 2 free throws, which helped the Hawks consolidate their lead. Despite all the niggles he was playing with, Trae showed tremendous courage as there were times where he was in the paint wrongly matched with Giannis, but Trae showed toughness throughout the game and starred in his team's victory.

Trae Young's 48 points are the most in a playoff game by a Hawks player since Dominique Wilkins in 1988 👏 pic.twitter.com/CJRD424UE4 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 24, 2021

Trae's 48-point performance is the 3rd most points scored by a Hawks player in the postseason, only behind legends Bob Pettit and Dominique Wilkins who scored 50 points. Trae also became the third player to score 45 points or more before turning 23. LeBron James and Kobe Bryant are the only 2 players to have done it before. He also became the second-youngest player to score 45+ points and have 10+ assist in a Playoff game, the first being Luka Doncic. Trae is averaging 30.5 PPG in the NBA Playoffs 2021 and has been consistent for the Hawks throughout the postseason. After helping his team take a 1-0 lead in the Hawks vs Bucks series, Young will be hoping to lead his team to their first NBA Finals since 1960.

The most points scored in a postseason game in NBA history before turning 23 years old:



◻️ Kobe Bryant: 48 points on 05/13/2001

◻️ LeBron James: 48 points on 05/31/2007

◻️ Trae Young: 48 points on 06/23/2021



(H/T @NBAHistory) pic.twitter.com/w2adJxYfmU — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 24, 2021

NBA community reacts to Trae Young's 48-point performance

❄️ CHILL THE HELL OUT MAN!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 24, 2021

The NBA community went wild on Twitter after Trae’s 3 on Jrue Holiday, where the guard crossed the Bucks player and did a shimmy before pulling a 3. Holiday is an All-Defense player and doing something like that on him shows the level of confidence the youngster is playing with. LeBron James, Ja Morant, Skip Bayless, Kendrick Perkins were a few of the people who took to Twitter to applaud Trae's performance. When asked about the shimmy on Jrue Holiday, he said, “I had a lot of time, and I was kind of tired so I had a second to take a deep breath and knock it.”

Trae’s teammate John Collins said, “In a great way, I don’t really have much to say about Trae. It's almost normal for me after being with him for so long to see him get going. But it's nothing new for me, I always see him catch rhythm and it's fun to see and fun to play with and I always knew he was great since the first day we stepped on the court.”

Eastern Conference Finals schedule

Game 1: Hawks 116- 113 Bucks

Game 2: Hawks vs Bucks

Fiserv Forum, Friday, June 25 at 8:30 PM [Saturday, June 26 at 6:00 AM IST]

Game 3: Hawks vs Bucks

State Farm Arena, Sunday, June 27 at 8:30 PM [Monday, June 28 at 6:00 AM IST]

Game 4: Hawks vs Bucks

State Farm Arena, Tuesday, June 29 at 8:30 PM [Wednesday, June 30 at 6:00 AM IST]

Game 5: Hawks vs Bucks

Fiserv Forum Arena, Thursday, July 1 at 8:30 PM [ Friday, July 2 at 6:00 AM IST]

Game 6: Hawks vs Bucks

State Farm Arena, Saturday, July 3 at 8:30 PM [Sunday, July 4 at 6:00 AM IST]

Game 7: Hawks vs Bucks

Fiserv Forum, Monday, July 5 at 8:30 PM [Tuesday, July 6 at 6:00 AM IST]

