Last Updated:

Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard Blasts Rule Changes, Calls NBA Officiating 'unacceptable'

Damian Lillard expressed his disappointment with NBA rule changes after Portland Trail Blazer's 117-109 loss to Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Damian Lillard

Image: AP


NBA star Damian Lillard has expressed his thoughts on the rule changes made by the National Basketball Academy(NBA) this season. After Portland Trail Blazers’ 117-109 loss to Los Angeles Clippers in their latest clash, Lillard was quoted saying to the reporters that he feels the way the game is being officiated is unacceptable. The NBA earlier made rule changes by restricting offensive players to initiate contact for drawing fouls. These changes made some top NBA players struggle to adjust their games, as they have gone on to score fewer points this season.

As mentioned in a report by CBS, after the Trail Blazers lost their match on November 10, Lillard said, “ feel like the way the game is being officiated is unacceptable. I don't want to go too deep into it so they make a big deal out of it, but the explanations, the shit that's getting missed, I mean, come on. I felt like coming in, the rule change wouldn't affect me, because I don't do the trick the referees, I don't do the trick plays, and it's just unacceptable. Then the explanations and the remarks in return when you tell them is just like [Lillard shrugs]. I don't even have nothin' else to say about it”. Lillard, meanwhile, top-scored for the team in the match by scoring 27 points.

Damian Lillard averages 3.3 free throws per game in the NBA 2021-22 season

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers suffered yet another defeat in their next NBA 2021-22 match against Phoenix Suns on Thursday. In this match, Lillard scored 28 points but failed to make the win as they lost 119-109. Lillard’s disappointment with the NBA rule change might be justified according to him, however, the changes have certainly hit star guards like James Harden, Trae Young, and Bradley Beal alongside Lillard. Lillard has averaged 20.0 points per game in the NBA 2021-22 season, which is down from his 28.8 points per game in the last season. He averaged 7.2 free throws per game in the 2020-21 season, which is down to 3.3 per game, which is his lowest in the 10 years of his NBA career. All of this deficit regarding the points adds up to explain Lillard’s case against the rule change.

Image: AP

READ | What happened to Lebron James? Why is the 4-time NBA champion ruled out for a week?
READ | Former NBA All-Star Deron Williams to fight undercard during Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury event
READ | NBA star Stephen Curry becomes oldest player to post 50 points with 10 assists in a game
READ | NBA: Nikola Jokic's shoulder slam to Markieff Morris might land him in lengthy suspension
READ | Why is Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic suspended by NBA? Here's the latest update
Tags: Damian Lillard, NBA, Portland Trail Blazers
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com