UTA Vs SAS Dream11 Prediction: Jazz Vs Spurs Top Fantasy Picks, Team News And Preview

The Utah Jazz will take on the San Antonio Spurs in a regular-season game of the NBA 2020-21 season. The game is set to begin at 6:30 AM IST (7:00 PM local time, May 5) from the Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah on May 6, 2021. Here is our UTA vs SAS Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

NBA 2020-21: Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs game preview

As the NBA 2020-21 season enters its business end, the Utah Jazz will once again take on the San Antonio Spurs in a league stage match. Currently at second place on the Western Conference table with a 47-18 record identical to the table toppers, the Phoenix Suns, the team will be aiming to finish the season as the conference leaders. Having won their last two games in a row, including a decisive, 110-99 win over the Spurs just this week, Utah will be the favourites in this game.

Meanwhile, in 10th place in the West, the San Antonio Spurs are sure to have a long night ahead of them as they regroup and decide how to put down the in-form Jazz in this game. With a massive four straight losses in their last four games, the Spurs will be looking for redemption and some points as they hope to climb the rankings with a win in this game. Currently at 31-33, the Spurs will look to make the new play-in tournament and then the playoffs for the season.

Injury and availability news

Coming into this game, the San Antonio Spurs will be without Trey Lyles and Derrick White who are both recovering from ankle injuries. While Lyles is out for this game, White may be sitting out the entire season. Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz will be missing Donovan Mitchell (ankle) and Mike Conley (hamstring) for at least this match.

UTA vs SAS Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

Utah Jazz: Joe Ingles, Royce O'Neale, Georges Niang, Bojan Bogdanovic, Rudy Gobert

San Antonio Spurs: Dejounte Murray, DeMar DeRozan, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jakob Poeltl

UTA vs SAS Dream11 Team

Point Guards: Joe Ingles, Dejounte Murray (VC)

Shooting Guards: DeMar DeRozan (C)

Small Forwards: Georges Niang, Devin Vassell

Power Forwards: Keldon Johnson

Centres: Rudy Gobert, Jakob Poeltl

UTA vs SAS Dream11 Prediction

According to our UTA vs SAS Dream11 prediction, the Utah Jazz are likely to edge past the San Antonio Spurs and win this match.

Note: The UTA vs SAS player record and as a result, the UTA vs SAS best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The UTA vs SAS Dream11 team and UTA vs SAS prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Spurs Twitter