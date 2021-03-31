Utah Jazz Plane Had To Be Re-routed After Hitting Some Birds During Takeoff

This week, a Utah Jazz plane was forced to make an emergency landing. The team took off on Tuesday, only to run into birds, causing them to land. The incident apparently had players shaken up, some even turning to Twitter to react later on. Fans too, reacted to the same, glad that everyone involved in the incident was okay.

NBA news: Utah Jazz flight emergency landing after running into birds

The Utah Jazz team was on the Delta plane which had to make an emergency landing. The plane was reportedly forced to return to Salt Lake City airport after engine damage when it struck a flock of birds minutes after takeoff. Flightradar24, which monitors global air traffic, stated that the plane apparently had trouble with the left engine.

The team was headed to Memphis for their game against the Grizzlies on Wednesday (Thursday). "Fortunately the plane landed safely," a Jazz representative said while speaking to USA Today. They added that everyone was shaken after the incident, but were also okay.

Later, Delta also provided a statement. They confirmed the incident but had not confirmed that it was a Jazz charter flight. "As the aircraft was taking off it hit a flock of birds," the statement read. "The left engine was shut down, the pilot declared an emergency in return to Salt Lake International Airport. Aircraft landed without incident and was able to taxi back". Delta worked to find another lane for their customers.

Are Jazz players okay after Utah Jazz plane scare?

It’s a beautiful day! — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) March 30, 2021

ðŸ™ðŸ¾ — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) March 30, 2021

GOD is good ðŸ™ðŸ¾ðŸ™ðŸ¾ — Royce O'Neale (@BucketsONeale00) March 30, 2021

Jazz players, who were said to be shaken up after the whole process, reached out via social media to react to the incident. "It’s a beautiful day!" Rudy Gobert wrote. Stars like Donovan Mitchell and Jordan Clarkson simply replied with a praying emoji.

NBA scores

Before their game against the Grizzlies, the Jazz extended their winning streak to six after a 114-75 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Mitchell had 19 points, while Gobert added a double-double with 18 points and 17 rebounds during the Jazz win. While the team had been reported to be losing their pace, the team has picked up momentum after their 131-122 loss against the Washington Wizards.

The Jazz have now won 20 straight games at home. The team continues to lead the league was a 35-11 (win-loss record)

(Image credits: Utah Jazz Instagram)