D'Angelo Russell Joins Dwyane Wade's Way Of Wade, Signs Lucrative Sneaker Deal

Golden State Warriors star D'Angelo Russell has sported Nike footwear throughout his career. Going forward, however, the 23-year old All-Star will now sport sneakers bearing the Way of Wade logo. D'Angelo Russell's deal with Dwyane Wade's Way of Wade will see the Warriors' sport an array of sneaker brands on the court.

Also Read | Dwyane Wade Reveals LeBron James' Motivation Secret During Miami Heat Spell

D'Angelo Russell signs with Dwyane Wade's 'Way of Wade'

D'Angelo Russell had a sneaker deal with Nike that reportedly expired last season. Since then, Russell has been seen sporting kicks from Adidas as well as Puma. During the Warriors' pre-season, however, D'Angelo Russell sported various Li-Ning silhouettes, teasing a link-up with Dwyane Wade's Way of Wade brand.

Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: D’Angelo Russell Could Move To Timberwolves In Blockbuster Deal

Dwyane Wade partnered with Chinese sports apparel brand Li-Ning to set up the Way of Wade. For a long time, Dwyane Wade and his former Miami Heat teammate Udonis Haslem along with Portland Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum were the only names on Way of Wade's roster. With the signing of D'Angelo Russell, however, Dwyane Wade hopes to expand his brand in the NBA.

D'Angelo Russell the latest Warriors star to sign a lucrative sneaker deal

Speaking after the announcement of the deal, D'Angelo Russell was effusive in his praise for NBA legend Dwyane Wade. D'Angelo Russell said that he grew up admiring Wade's game. With D'Angelo Russell being one of the most well-known young players in the NBA, it is very likely that Russell will have his own signature sneakers. If that happens, the Warriors will have three signature sneaker endorsements on their roster. Stephen Curry currently has a deal with New Balance, while Klay Thompson is with Anta currently. Another one of the Warriors' talents Draymond Green has a deal with Nike. Green does not, however, have his own signature sneaker. Interestingly all of the stars on the Warriors' roster with a signature sneaker have opted to sign with the lesser heralded brands, steering clear of the likes of Nike, Adidas, and Puma.

Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: Chicago Bulls Could Acquire D'Angelo Russell