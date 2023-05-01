Warriors to go up against Lakers in NBA semis; Fans say last 'Lebron vs Steph' battle

As Golden State Warriors reigned supreme against Sacramento Kings in game 7 of the NBA Playoffs, the ultimate semifinal clash has been set up. It will be the Warriors and LA Lakers grappling for the ultimate spot in the conference final. With this fixture, the ever-present Lebron James vs Stephen Curry debate will reignite.

After their 2018 NBA Finals encounter, LeBron James and Steph Curry will cross paths in the playoffs for the first time. In the 2023 playoffs first-round series, Curry's Warriors defeated the Sacramento Kings 4-3 to win a conference semifinal berth, while James' LA Lakers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 4-2 to advance. As the two former MVPs never squared off against each other in the conference series, the fans are all hyped up for the contest and want it to be a memorable one.

LeBron James and Steph Curry have thrived when playing against each other. They have a 10-10 head-to-head in the regular season, while Curry holds a 15-7 advantage over LeBron in the playoffs. Curry has the obvious advantage when it comes to collective success. In terms of their individual stats, James has been the more dominant player. James has averaged 30.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 7.9 assists in the 43 games (regular season and playoffs combined) that he and Curry have faced off against one other, while Curry has scored 24.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 6.3 assists.

Reaction on Lebron vs Lakers

LeBron James and Steph Curry meet again 🍿 pic.twitter.com/M10WefDnWh — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 30, 2023

LEBRON JAMES VS STEPH CURRY AGAIN 🍿 pic.twitter.com/Z9YItSon7e — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) April 30, 2023

Did some digging



LeBron James is 28-1 in pre finals series since 2011

Steph Curry is 19-0 in pre finals since 2015



It's gonna be historic pic.twitter.com/JmGhVtF3Mv — Russ' TD ⚡ (@RussFcb) May 1, 2023

Steph Curry vs Lebron James one last time pic.twitter.com/7mhD4kzB4X — Licha (@GRMLIVE) April 30, 2023

Steph Curry and LeBron James in the 2nd round of the playoffs pic.twitter.com/EhU5qQsIzw — ‏ً (@elsdawg) April 30, 2023

As the two GOATS are set to collide again, what do you think who will prevail this time. Will it be Lebron's or Lakers or Steph's Warriors? The round 2 has begun and Lakers vs Warriors will initiate a day from now.