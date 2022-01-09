Warriors Vs Cavaliers LIVE Streaming: Details, Injury Report, Team News For NBA Match

The Golden State Warriors will welcome the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at 5:30 pm PT (Monday, January 10, 7:00 AM IST) at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

The Golden State Warriors are placed 2nd in the Western Conference table having won 29 and lost nine of their 38 games so far, while their opponents for the night, the Cleveland Cavaliers are placed 6th in the Eastern division having won 22 and lost 17 of their 39 games so far. In terms of form, the Golden State Warriors are on a two-match losing streak and come into this clash behind a 101-96 loss to the Pelicans while the Cleveland Cavaliers beat Trail Blazers 114-101.

Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury report

For Golden State Warriors, James Wiseman is yet to recover from his knee injury and will be out while Juan Toscano-Anderson is uncertain about the clash.

For the Cleveland Cavaliers, Ricky Rubio and Collin Sexton continue to be long term absentees while Tacko Fall has been sent to the NBA G-League and Isaac Okoro is out with a sprained elbow.

Warriors vs Cavaliers live stream in India

NBA fans in India who want to watch Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers Live can log onto the official NBA website or mobile app by purchasing the NBA League Pass. The Annual League pass is available at ₹1499.00 and gives subscribers access to all the matches while there is an 8 game choice select pass that allows fans to watch as many as eight live games every month.

Fans interested can head to the official NBA India website and create an account or link it to their google account profile. For fans looking for a TV broadcast, there is no live telecast of the NBA in India.

Warriors vs Cavaliers live stream in US & UK

For fans in the US wondering how to watch the Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers game can watch it live on NBA TV, Bally Sports Ohio and NBC Sports Bay Area. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the game live on the NBA website/app by purchasing an NBA League Pass. The match will commence live on Sunday, January 9th, 5:30 PM Pacific Standard Time

Fans in the UK meanwhile can watch NBA games on Sky Sports or watch the live stream on the Now TV Sky Sports app.

Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineups: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup: Darius Garland, Lamar Stevens, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Image: AP