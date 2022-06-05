Warriors Vs Celtics Live Streaming: How To Watch NBA Finals 2022 In India, US And UK?

After a disappointing 120-108 defeat in the first game of the NBA finals at home, the Golden State Warriors are all set to host the Boston Celtics in the second game on Sunday night (as per local time). The clash will begin live at 5:30 AM IST on June 6, at the iconic Chase Center. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting clash, here is a look at how to watch NBA in India, the US and the UK, and the Warriors vs Celtics live streaming details.

How to watch NBA in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the NBA 2022 finals live in India can tune in to the Viacom 18 Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the Warriors vs Celtics live stream, fans can tune in to the Voot Select app. Meanwhile, the live scores and updates of the match can be tracked on the official social media handles of the two teams.

Warriors vs Celtics live streaming details in US

US fans who want to watch the NBA 2022 finals live can tune in to ABC, which will broadcast all the games of the post-season. As for the live stream, fans can tune in to the Sling TV app. The match will commence live at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 5.

How to watch NBA in UK?

Fans in the UK wanting to watch the NBA 2022 finals live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. The second game will begin live at 1:00 AM BST on Monday, June 6.

"I think accountability is important in anything, not just basketball. You have to accept your role in things... or none of this works."



Draymond Green on accountability and being a leader.



Game 2: Sun. 8pm/et on ABC pic.twitter.com/TKZEWHBo2i — NBA (@NBA) June 4, 2022

NBA Finals 2022: Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics preview

Over the last two months, no teams in the NBA have shown more of a bounce-back ability than the Celtics and the Warriors. The latest example came Thursday night, when the Celtics went on a dazzling 48-18 run down the stretch to erase a 15-point deficit and win Game 1 of the NBA Finals 120-108.

It was the fifth double-digit comeback by Boston in these playoffs. The only team with more is Golden State, with six such rallies this postseason.

(Inputs from AP)